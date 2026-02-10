CBSE Exams Cast Shadow Over T20 World Cup Matches In Delhi - Details Inside

Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is set to host six matches during ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, with one fixture already completed earlier today.

Netherlands opened their campaign at the venue with a seven-wicket win over Namibia. The next T20 World Cup 2026 match in Delhi - India versus Namibia on February 12 - has witnessed strong demand, with most tickets sold out.

However, attendance is expected to dip sharply for the remaining fixtures at the venue, largely due to the upcoming CBSE board examinations scheduled to begin next week.

In an effort to ensure fuller stands, the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) reached out to multiple schools, offering students free entry to World Cup matches under teacher supervision and in school uniform. Despite the initiative, the response was muted, with most schools opting out because of the clash with Class 10 and 12 examinations.

Speaking to PTI on condition of anonymity, a senior DDCA official said that schools were unwilling to send students for matches not involving India, adding that demand for tickets to neutral fixtures has been minimal.

The official also pointed out that empty stands do not translate well on television, making the idea of inviting schoolchildren a practical solution. However, barring the India-Namibia game, all other Delhi matches fall on weekdays, with start times of 11 am or 3 pm, further limiting spectator interest.

T20 World Cup 2026 matches in Delhi:

India vs Namibia - February 12, 7:00 PM

Canada vs UAE - February 13, 3:00 PM

Afghanistan vs UAE - February 16, 11:00 AM

South Africa vs UAE - February 18, 11:00 AM

Super 8 match - March 1, 3:00 PM