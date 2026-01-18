Babar Azam is playing for the Sydney Sixers in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL).
WATCH: Cameras Catch Babar Azam’s Reaction As Steve Smith Drops Catch Amid BBL Rift Rumors
Babar Azam puts BBL rift rumours to rest after warmly approaching Steve Smith with a handshake following a dropped catch for Sydney Sixers against Brisbane Heat.
Pakistani batsman Babar Azam is playing for the Sydney Sixers in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) alongside Steve Smith.
The two found themselves surrounded by rift rumors and speculations after recent on-field actions. However, all seems to be well between the cricketers, as Babar was the first to approach the Australian batter to offer a reassuring handshake after he dropped a catch against Brisbane Heat. Check it out:
Dropped!— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2026
Babar Azam was quick to reach Steve Smith after he dropped a very tough chance at The Gabba. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/U79dwI7OqI
What Is The Babar Azam-Steve Smith BBL Controversy?
During a BBL match last week, Smith denied Babar a single, following which the Pakistani got dismissed.
He was then seen smacking the boundary cushion with his bat in anger and frustration as he walked back to the dressing room, as can be seen in the video attached below:
"Wasn't happy, Babar." 😳— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2026
Drama in the middle of the SCG after Steve Smith knocked back a run from Babar Azam, so he could take strike during the Power Surge. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/rTh0RXE0A5
This sparked rift rumors and speculations between the two cricketers among fans.
Notably, Smith was asked about the incident by the BBL broadcast panel in an interview, that if he and Babar Azam had made up, and he had stated that all was good between them.
"Nah, he’s good. We were just chatting before. I thought he batted really well the other night and we had a good partnership. We were talking about our golf there. He’s looking forward to tonight and it’s a nice wicket, so I hope we can get off to a good start again,"
Also Check: IND vs NZ T20 Series: Team India Arrive In Nagpur Without 3 Key Players, Start Date Revealed
Related Video
Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi
Frequently Asked Questions
What team is Babar Azam playing for in the Big Bash League?
What incident sparked rumors of a rift between Babar Azam and Steve Smith?
Rumors started when Steve Smith denied Babar Azam a single during a BBL match, leading to Babar's dismissal and visible frustration.
Did Babar Azam and Steve Smith make up after the incident?
Yes, Steve Smith confirmed they had made up and were chatting, discussing their golf and hoping for a good start in the game.
How did Babar Azam react to Steve Smith dropping a catch?
Babar Azam was quick to approach Steve Smith and offer a reassuring handshake after he dropped a tough catch against the Brisbane Heat.