Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Cameras Catch Babar Azam’s Reaction As Steve Smith Drops Catch Amid BBL Rift Rumors

WATCH: Cameras Catch Babar Azam’s Reaction As Steve Smith Drops Catch Amid BBL Rift Rumors

Babar Azam puts BBL rift rumours to rest after warmly approaching Steve Smith with a handshake following a dropped catch for Sydney Sixers against Brisbane Heat.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 18 Jan 2026 04:33 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam is playing for the Sydney Sixers in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) alongside Steve Smith.

The two found themselves surrounded by rift rumors and speculations after recent on-field actions. However, all seems to be well between the cricketers, as Babar was the first to approach the Australian batter to offer a reassuring handshake after he dropped a catch against Brisbane Heat. Check it out:

 What Is The Babar Azam-Steve Smith BBL Controversy?

During a BBL match last week, Smith denied Babar a single, following which the Pakistani got dismissed. 

He was then seen smacking the boundary cushion with his bat in anger and frustration as he walked back to the dressing room, as can be seen in the video attached below:

This sparked rift rumors and speculations between the two cricketers among fans.

Notably, Smith was asked about the incident by the BBL broadcast panel in an interview, that if he and Babar Azam had made up, and he had stated that all was good between them.

"Nah, he’s good. We were just chatting before. I thought he batted really well the other night and we had a good partnership. We were talking about our golf there. He’s looking forward to tonight and it’s a nice wicket, so I hope we can get off to a good start again,"

Also Check: IND vs NZ T20 Series: Team India Arrive In Nagpur Without 3 Key Players, Start Date Revealed

Related Video

Breaking: PM Narendra Modi to Virtually Inaugurate 72nd National Volleyball Tournament in Kashi

Frequently Asked Questions

What team is Babar Azam playing for in the Big Bash League?

Babar Azam is playing for the Sydney Sixers in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL).

What incident sparked rumors of a rift between Babar Azam and Steve Smith?

Rumors started when Steve Smith denied Babar Azam a single during a BBL match, leading to Babar's dismissal and visible frustration.

Did Babar Azam and Steve Smith make up after the incident?

Yes, Steve Smith confirmed they had made up and were chatting, discussing their golf and hoping for a good start in the game.

How did Babar Azam react to Steve Smith dropping a catch?

Babar Azam was quick to approach Steve Smith and offer a reassuring handshake after he dropped a tough catch against the Brisbane Heat.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 18 Jan 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Steve Smith Babar Azam BBL Babar Azam BBL Video
Advertisement

Top Headlines

UP UK
'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch
'Papa, Please Save Me': Noida Techie’s Final Call Before Car Plunged Into Ditch
India
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
‘Born In Mumbai But…’: PM Modi In Assam Mocks Congress For Finishing Fifth In BMC Polls
Cities
When Will Mumbai Mayor Suspense End? Shinde Faction Councillors Still In Hotel, Congress Says ‘Captive’
When Will Mumbai Mayor Suspense End? Shinde Faction Councillors Still In Hotel, Congress Says ‘Captive’
News
Sheikh Hasina Came To India With ‘Full Protocol’, Says Awami League Leader
Sheikh Hasina Came To India With ‘Full Protocol’, Says Awami League Leader
Advertisement

Videos

BMC Elections 2026: Mumbai BMC Mayor Post Still Unclear Weeks After Election Results
Breaking News: Security Forces Engage Militants in Singhpur Forest Amid Search Operation
Breaking News: BJP Slams Congress Over Controversial Statement on Women
Breaking News: Mauni Amavasya Mela, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Alleges Police Brutality on Saints
Breaking News: Ahilyabai Holkar Statue Row, Congress Questions Varanasi Redevelopment
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | Turmoil In Iran Poses Major Risks For India, Delhi Must Engage, Not Align With The US
Opinion
Embed widget