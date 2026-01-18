WATCH: Cameras Catch Babar Azam’s Reaction As Steve Smith Drops Catch Amid BBL Rift Rumors

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Pakistani batsman Babar Azam is playing for the Sydney Sixers in Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) alongside Steve Smith.

The two found themselves surrounded by rift rumors and speculations after recent on-field actions. However, all seems to be well between the cricketers, as Babar was the first to approach the Australian batter to offer a reassuring handshake after he dropped a catch against Brisbane Heat. Check it out:

Dropped!



Babar Azam was quick to reach Steve Smith after he dropped a very tough chance at The Gabba. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/U79dwI7OqI — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 18, 2026

What Is The Babar Azam-Steve Smith BBL Controversy?

During a BBL match last week, Smith denied Babar a single, following which the Pakistani got dismissed.

He was then seen smacking the boundary cushion with his bat in anger and frustration as he walked back to the dressing room, as can be seen in the video attached below:

"Wasn't happy, Babar." 😳



Drama in the middle of the SCG after Steve Smith knocked back a run from Babar Azam, so he could take strike during the Power Surge. #BBL15 pic.twitter.com/rTh0RXE0A5 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 16, 2026

This sparked rift rumors and speculations between the two cricketers among fans.

Notably, Smith was asked about the incident by the BBL broadcast panel in an interview, that if he and Babar Azam had made up, and he had stated that all was good between them.

"Nah, he’s good. We were just chatting before. I thought he batted really well the other night and we had a good partnership. We were talking about our golf there. He’s looking forward to tonight and it’s a nice wicket, so I hope we can get off to a good start again,"

