Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Jasprit Bumrah altered his bowling run-up against New Zealand.

Teammate Akash Deep noted Bumrah practiced this change.

Bumrah went wicketless; Akash Deep secured two key wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah offered an unusual sight during India's second Test against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, making a noticeable adjustment to his run-up. While bowling to Tom Blundell on the opening day, Bumrah was spotted carrying the ball in one hand as he approached the crease, rather than following his familiar routine of holding it with both hands. The change did not go unnoticed. With Bumrah yet to explain the reason behind the adjustment, teammate Akash Deep was asked about it during the post-match press conference.

Akash Deep Decodes Jasprit Bumrah's Run-Up Change

Responding to the question, Akash Deep said:

"Woh practice match ke pehle bhi practice kar rahe the woh is tarah ki bowling ka. Toh ho sakta unke dimaag mein kuch planning hoga. Toh isliye karne honge. Jasprit Bumrah hai wo, kuch soch ke hi kar rahe hoge (He was practicing this kind of bowling even before the practice match. So, perhaps he has some plan in mind. That could be why he is doing it. He is Jasprit Bumrah, after all, he must be doing it after thinking it through),"

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Deep's response indicated that the variation was not necessarily an on-the-spot experiment, as Bumrah had reportedly been practising the approach before the match.

However, it did not reveal what the pacer is looking to achieve through the change.

Bumrah Goes Wicketless As Akash Deep Makes Impact

The run-up adjustment was among the talking points from a day on which Bumrah could not add to India's wicket tally.

The senior fast bowler finished the opening day without a wicket, while Akash Deep emerged as one of India's key performers.

Akash Deep struck twice after lunch, providing important breakthroughs as New Zealand looked to build a strong first-innings total.

The hosts ended Day 1 at 246/5 after 85 overs, leaving the contest evenly poised heading into the second day.