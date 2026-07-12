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English NewsSportsCricketBrendon McCullum Removed As England Test Coach Just Days After Ben Stokes' Retirement

Brendon McCullum Removed As England Test Coach Just Days After Ben Stokes' Retirement

Brendon McCullum will leave his role as England Test coach but remains white-ball manager following Ben Stokes' retirement.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 07:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Brendon McCullum exits as red-ball coach, keeps white-ball role.
  • ECB mandated tactical shift, targeting Ashes success and modernization.
  • McCullum expressed disappointment, focusing solely on white-ball teams now.
  • England now seeks red-ball coach before Pakistan Test series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board has announced that Brendon McCullum will step down as red-ball head coach while retaining his white-ball responsibilities. The decision follows a 2-1 Test series defeat against New Zealand and the sudden international retirement of captain Ben Stokes. The management altered the leadership structure to reset tactical objectives ahead of the upcoming Ashes series.

ECB Mandates Red-Ball Change Before Pakistan Series

The coaching change ends a progressive four-year tenure that altered England's tactical approach to red-ball cricket. The team must now find a replacement before the upcoming three-match series against Pakistan.

The timing reflects clear long-term planning by the hierarchy. The management decided a tactical shift was necessary to modernise the top order and improve overseas results in the World Test Championship.

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According to a PTI report, ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said: "Brendon breathed new life into England Men's Test team during an exciting period which saw some amazing victories, and we're grateful for all he has given to the role. We now believe that the time is right to make a change for the Test team as we target victory in The Ashes next summer."

McCullum Expresses Disappointment Over Forced Separation

The official communications indicate that the transition was directed by the board rather than chosen by the coach. The former New Zealand batsman openly acknowledged his disappointment regarding the decision.

McCullum said: "Of course, I'm gutted not to be continuing, but I respect the decision. My focus now is on giving everything I've got to the White Ball teams and helping England keep moving forward. I wish the Test team nothing but success. There's a hell of a lot of talent in that dressing room and they're a special bunch of lads. I'll always be backing the boys, with a smile on my face, and hoping they keep taking the game on. I know they'll continue to make people proud."

ALSO READ | WATCH: Emotional Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hides Face, Wipes Tears After Losing Spot

The outgoing coach also reflected on the collective progress achieved during his tenure, adding: "I've absolutely loved coaching the Test side and I'm incredibly proud of what we've achieved together. There've been some unbelievable highs and a few tough days along the way, but that's all part of taking on a challenge like this."

Defending Top T20I Rank

Managing Director Rob Key praised the structural foundation left behind by the coaching staff. The focus now turns completely to shorter formats where England recently defeated India 4-0.

Key said: "Some of England's most memorable moments in recent history have occurred under Brendon's leadership of the Test team. It's been an absolute privilege to watch him shape the mentality of the team, to one the players have loved, and see him develop a new generation of talent who will be at the heart of England Men's teams for years to come. He leaves the Test team well-set and poised to achieve great things."

McCullum maintains control of the limited-overs squads following their recent semi-final run in the T20 World Cup. Retaining his white-ball role ensures stability while the red-ball setup undergoes transformation.

Frequently Asked Questions

What coaching change has the England and Wales Cricket Board announced?

Brendon McCullum will step down as the red-ball head coach. He will, however, retain his responsibilities as the white-ball coach for England.

Why did the ECB decide to make a change in the red-ball coaching?

The decision follows a 2-1 Test series defeat against New Zealand and captain Ben Stokes' international retirement. It aims to reset tactical objectives ahead of the upcoming Ashes series.

How does Brendon McCullum feel about no longer coaching the Test team?

McCullum openly acknowledged his disappointment regarding the decision. However, he stated that he respects the board's decision and will now focus on the white-ball teams.

What are the ECB's objectives with this change in leadership?

The management aims to modernise the top order and improve overseas results in the World Test Championship. They are also targeting victory in The Ashes next summer.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Jul 2026 07:00 PM (IST)
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