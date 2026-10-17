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English NewsSportsCricket12 OCI Cricketers Challenge BCCI Rule, Bombay High Court Raises Blunt Citizenship Question

12 OCI Cricketers Challenge BCCI Rule, Bombay High Court Raises Blunt Citizenship Question

The Bombay High Court questions 12 OCI cricketers challenging the BCCI’s Indian passport rule and asks about their pending citizenship applications.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 17 Oct 2026 07:08 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bombay HC questioned OCI cricketers challenging BCCI’s passport rule.
  • Court asked OCI cricketers why not acquire Indian citizenship.
  • OCI players seek domestic play; BCCI requires Indian passport.
  • Court adjourned, seeking updates on pending citizenship applications.

The Bombay High Court has posed a pointed question to 12 young cricketers holding Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards who are challenging the BCCI’s rule requiring an Indian passport to participate in its domestic tournaments. The court asked why players keen to represent India would not consider acquiring Indian citizenship.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait Sethna was hearing petitions challenging the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) decision to restrict participation in its tournaments to Indian passport holders. According to Sportstar, the bench indicated that it was inclined to adjourn the matter, as the Centre has yet to file its affidavit.

‘Why Don’t You Take Indian Citizenship?’ Court Asks OCI Cricketers

The petition, filed by Kavin Kartik and 11 other young OCI cardholders, argues that the players live and study in India and are seeking permission to compete in domestic cricket tournaments organised under the BCCI.

Their counsel, Kunal Cheema, assisted by advocate Datta Mane, argued that playing in these competitions would allow the youngsters to build the statistics needed to pursue opportunities in tournaments such as the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The bench questioned why the players were unwilling to apply for Indian citizenship if representing the country was their objective.

“Why don't you take Indian citizenship? If you are so desperate to represent India, why don't you become an Indian citizen?” Chief Justice Tripathi was quoted as saying by Sportstar.

The court also observed that India had no shortage of cricketing talent and asked the petitioners to consider the implications of their request. However, it clarified that it was not forcing the players to give up their existing citizenship or acquire Indian citizenship.

Why Are OCI Cricketers Challenging The BCCI Rule?

The dispute centres on the BCCI’s decision to make an Indian passport mandatory for participation in tournaments organised by the board and its affiliated bodies. The restriction was introduced in 2023, ending the previous practice under which OCI cardholders could participate in domestic cricket.

The petitioners contend that they should be allowed to play in these competitions despite holding foreign passports. Their lawyers have argued that domestic cricket provides an important pathway for young players seeking to establish themselves and pursue professional opportunities.

Appearing for the BCCI, senior advocate Dr Birendra Saraf argued that the Citizenship Act does not allow OCI cardholders to represent India at the international level. He also submitted that the players could continue playing cricket through school and college competitions, private academies and other tournaments outside the BCCI’s jurisdiction.

The BCCI’s position is that participation in its domestic competitions cannot be claimed as a right to earn a livelihood.

Court Seeks Details Of Citizenship Applications

During the hearing, the BCCI informed the bench that some of the OCI cardholders had already applied for Indian citizenship and that their applications were being processed.

The court asked the BCCI, the Central government and the petitioners to provide details about the current status of these applications. The Centre is yet to file its affidavit in the case.

The matter is scheduled to be heard next on November 25, when the court will consider the parties’ submissions and receive further information on the pending citizenship applications.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are OCI cricketers challenging the BCCI's rule?

OCI cardholders are challenging the rule to allow them to play in domestic tournaments. They argue this is crucial for building statistics needed to pursue professional opportunities like the IPL.

What did the Bombay High Court ask the OCI cricketers?

The High Court asked why players keen to represent India would not consider acquiring Indian citizenship. It questioned their unwillingness to apply if representing the country was their objective.

What is the BCCI's argument for its passport rule?

The BCCI argues the Citizenship Act does not allow OCI cardholders to represent India internationally. It also states that participation in its domestic competitions is not a right to earn a livelihood.

When was the BCCI's passport rule for domestic tournaments introduced?

The restriction requiring an Indian passport was introduced in 2023. This ended the previous practice that allowed OCI cardholders to participate in domestic cricket.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Oct 2026 07:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Cricket BCCI Bombay High Court OCI Cricketers
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