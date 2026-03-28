Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla co-own Kolkata Knight Riders, and Preity Zinta owns Punjab Kings.
Bollywood & IPL Connection: Celebrity Links Revealed - One Star Jailed Over Dhoni's Team
Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are among the most prominent names, serving as co-owners of Kolkata Knight Riders, a team that has won multiple IPL titles.
The connection between Bollywood and cricket has existed for decades, but it gained a new dimension with the rise of the Indian Premier League. Over the years, several film stars have been directly or indirectly linked with the league - ranging from team ownership to fandom and even controversy.
Bollywood Stars Who Own IPL Teams
Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are among the most prominent names, serving as co-owners of Kolkata Knight Riders, a team that has won multiple IPL titles. Meanwhile, Preity Zinta owns Punjab Kings, though the franchise is still chasing its first championship.
Shilpa Shetty’s IPL Journey
Shilpa Shetty was once a co-owner of Rajasthan Royals, the winners of the inaugural IPL season in 2008. However, after her name surfaced during the 2013 betting controversy, she eventually exited the franchise in 2015.
Deepika Padukone’s Past Association
Deepika Padukone was also linked to the IPL during a phase when she supported Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Her association stemmed from her relationship with Siddharth Mallya, whose father owned the franchise at the time. After their split, her connection with the team and the league faded.
Bollywood’s Support for Mumbai Indians
Mumbai Indians enjoy strong backing from several Bollywood celebrities. Hrithik Roshan even featured in a popular promotional campaign for the team. Stars like Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are often seen cheering for the side from the stands.
When IPL Links Led to Controversy
Vindu Dara Singh had a close association with the league through his support for MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. However, his involvement took a serious turn during the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, when he was arrested by Delhi Police along with others, including Gurunath Meiyappan.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Which Bollywood stars are co-owners of IPL teams?
Has any Bollywood star been involved in IPL controversies?
Yes, Shilpa Shetty exited Rajasthan Royals after a betting controversy. Vindu Dara Singh was arrested during the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.
Are there Bollywood celebrities who support Mumbai Indians?
Yes, many Bollywood celebrities support Mumbai Indians. Hrithik Roshan was in a promotional campaign, and stars like Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan are seen cheering for them.
What was Deepika Padukone's past association with the IPL?
Deepika Padukone supported Royal Challengers Bengaluru due to her relationship with Siddharth Mallya, whose father owned the franchise. Her connection faded after their split.