Bollywood & IPL Connection: Celebrity Links Revealed - One Star Jailed Over Dhoni's Team

The connection between Bollywood and cricket has existed for decades, but it gained a new dimension with the rise of the Indian Premier League. Over the years, several film stars have been directly or indirectly linked with the league - ranging from team ownership to fandom and even controversy.

Bollywood Stars Who Own IPL Teams

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla are among the most prominent names, serving as co-owners of Kolkata Knight Riders, a team that has won multiple IPL titles. Meanwhile, Preity Zinta owns Punjab Kings, though the franchise is still chasing its first championship.

Shilpa Shetty’s IPL Journey

Shilpa Shetty was once a co-owner of Rajasthan Royals, the winners of the inaugural IPL season in 2008. However, after her name surfaced during the 2013 betting controversy, she eventually exited the franchise in 2015.

Deepika Padukone’s Past Association

Deepika Padukone was also linked to the IPL during a phase when she supported Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Her association stemmed from her relationship with Siddharth Mallya, whose father owned the franchise at the time. After their split, her connection with the team and the league faded.

Bollywood’s Support for Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians enjoy strong backing from several Bollywood celebrities. Hrithik Roshan even featured in a popular promotional campaign for the team. Stars like Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan are often seen cheering for the side from the stands.

When IPL Links Led to Controversy

Vindu Dara Singh had a close association with the league through his support for MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings. However, his involvement took a serious turn during the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scandal, when he was arrested by Delhi Police along with others, including Gurunath Meiyappan.

Also on ABP Live | Global List Of Most Followed Cricketers On X Featuring Virat Kohli

Also on ABP Live | Shubman Gill's New Mumbai Apartment: Luxury, Location, And Price Revealed