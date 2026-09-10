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English NewsSportsCricketBizarre Incident In UK: Masked Protesters Surround Pakistan Team's Hotel

Bizarre Incident In UK: Masked Protesters Surround Pakistan Team's Hotel

Following the incident, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) reached out to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to confirm that all players and staff remained safe and secure.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 10 Sep 2026 01:08 PM (IST)

A bizarre incident unfolded in Portsmouth on September 8 when a group of masked demonstrators targeted the Pakistan Under-19 cricket team outside their four-star hotel, mistakenly identifying the athletes as newly arrived refugees.

Pakistan U-19 squad, currently touring England, was staying at the Marriott Hotel in Portsmouth when protesters gathered outside the premises. Spotting the players standing near the entrance, the crowd incorrectly assumed the athletes were migrants being housed in the facility following small-boat crossings.

Local Official Intervenes

As tension mounted, local councillor George Madgwick arrived at the scene to resolve the situation. After consulting with the hotel management and verifying the credentials of the players and coaching staff, Madgwick addressed the crowd directly, explaining that the group was an official international sports team rather than refugees.

Also Read | India-Pakistan Cricket Series Next Year? Big Revelation

Cause of Confusion

The misunderstanding stemmed from the team's transport. The coach bus hired to convey the young Pakistani squad to Portsmouth happened to belong to the same charter company previously used to transport refugees to local accommodation. The familiar vehicle prompted onlookers to draw false conclusions.

Following the incident, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) reached out to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to confirm that all players and staff remained safe and secure.

A Hampshire Police spokesperson said officers were alerted on Tuesday evening after a group of people began gathering near the hotel. Police later arrived at the location and spoke to those present, who had raised concerns about a coach spotted in the area. The officers clarified that their concerns were unfounded, after which the group dispersed.

"Officers subsequently attended and spoke to members of the public that had gathered who were expressing concerns about a coach that had been seen in the area," the spokesman said.

"The officers explained that their concerns were not correct," he added.

Also Read | Huge Blow For India! Star Pacer Out Of IND vs AFG Series, Major Update On Jasprit Bumrah

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 10 Sep 2026 01:05 PM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket News Pakistan Cricket Team Pakistan
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