Birthday Party Turns Into Shock Engagement! Athlete Pops Question To Mother Of His Three Kids

Usain Bolt has taken a major step in his personal life, getting engaged to his long-time partner, Kasi Bennett. The Jamaican sprint legend proposed to Bennett during his 40th birthday celebrations in Jamaica. Pictures from the romantic moment have since gone viral on social media.

The eight-time Olympic gold medallist got down on one knee and proposed with a dazzling 5-carat diamond ring. Bennett was reportedly caught off guard by the surprise proposal and later shared photographs from the special occasion on social media.

Usain Bolt and Bennett have been together for around 13 years and are parents to three children. Their long-standing relationship has now entered a new chapter with the engagement.

Usain Bolt and his longtime partner, Kasi Bennett, are engaged as they celebrate a new chapter in their relationship 💞 The eight-time Olympic gold medalist and Bennett share photos from their engagement following Bolt’s 40th birthday celebrations, with Bennett captioning the… pic.twitter.com/SyYQBXaYly — Ethical Lowkey 🪫 (@Ethicalekphilip) August 25, 2026

Usain Bolt's incredible athletics legacy

Bolt is widely regarded as one of the greatest sprinters in history. He continues to hold the men's 100m world record of 9.58 seconds, which he set at the 2009 World Athletics Championships. Nearly two decades later, the mark remains untouched.

He also holds world records in the 200m and 4x100m relay, underlining his dominance across sprinting events.

Who is Kasi Bennett?

Bennett is a Jamaican model and businesswoman. She has been associated with Elevate Marketing House, a marketing and business development firm, and is also the founder of Project Kase, an initiative focused on supporting children and communities through social work.

She holds a Master's degree in Business Management and has built a career alongside her public relationship with the sprint icon.

Bolt's decorated career

During his illustrious athletics career, Bolt won eight Olympic gold medals and collected 14 World Championship medals. He became a world champion 11 times and also claimed gold at events including the Commonwealth Games, World Junior Championships and World Youth Championships.

His achievements across the 100m, 200m and 4x100m relay have cemented his status as an athletics legend. Now, after years of sporting success, Bolt is celebrating another major milestone as he and Bennett prepare for the next chapter of their relationship.