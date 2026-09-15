WATCH: Bihar Minister On Mohsin Naqvi, Asia Cup Trophy Row: ‘Keep Politics Out Of Sports’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Incident sparked widespread reactions amidst India-Pakistan diplomatic tensions.

Bihar government minister Dilip Jaiswal has spoken out after the Indian women’s cricket team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi. In a video shared by IANS, Jaiswal said sport should promote brotherhood and bring people together, rather than become another platform for political disputes.

“Sports convey a message of brotherhood. Winning and losing in sports should send a message of brotherhood,” Jaiswal said.

His remarks came after India’s women’s team declined to collect the trophy from Naqvi following their victory over Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup final.

Dilip Jaiswal Calls For Sports To Stay Away From Politics

Jaiswal said sporting contests should not be influenced by political differences or tensions between countries.

“Given Pakistan's narrow-minded thinking, I would say that sports should at least be kept separate from politics and national borders,” he said.

WATCH: Bihar Minister Reacts As India Women Refuse To Take Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

Delhi: On the Indian women's team's refusal to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi, Bihar government minister Dilip Jaiswal says, "Sports convey a message of brotherhood. Winning and losing in sports should send a message of brotherhood. Given Pakistan's narrow-minded… pic.twitter.com/DDLfcpQN7f — IANS (@ians_india) September 15, 2026

The minister added that sport and humanity should carry a message of peace and affection across the world.

“Humanity and sports convey a message of brotherhood and love across the world,” Jaiswal said.

India Refuse Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final to win the Women’s Asia Cup for a record eighth time.

However, the post-match presentation became the focus of attention after the Indian players did not accept the trophy from Naqvi. The decision followed growing tensions surrounding India-Pakistan relations and the ACC chief’s presence at the ceremony.

The incident has since triggered reactions from political leaders, former cricketers and fans on both sides of the border.

Jaiswal’s comments added another voice to the debate, with the Bihar minister stressing that sporting events should remain focused on competition, respect and the spirit of brotherhood.