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English NewsSportsCricketWATCH: Bihar Minister On Mohsin Naqvi, Asia Cup Trophy Row: ‘Keep Politics Out Of Sports’

WATCH: Bihar Minister On Mohsin Naqvi, Asia Cup Trophy Row: ‘Keep Politics Out Of Sports’

Bihar minister Dilip Jaiswal says sports should stay separate from politics after India refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Mohsin Naqvi.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Incident sparked widespread reactions amidst India-Pakistan diplomatic tensions.

Bihar government minister Dilip Jaiswal has spoken out after the Indian women’s cricket team refused to accept the Asia Cup trophy from Asian Cricket Council chairman Mohsin Naqvi. In a video shared by IANS, Jaiswal said sport should promote brotherhood and bring people together, rather than become another platform for political disputes.

“Sports convey a message of brotherhood. Winning and losing in sports should send a message of brotherhood,” Jaiswal said.

His remarks came after India’s women’s team declined to collect the trophy from Naqvi following their victory over Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup final.

Dilip Jaiswal Calls For Sports To Stay Away From Politics

Jaiswal said sporting contests should not be influenced by political differences or tensions between countries.

“Given Pakistan's narrow-minded thinking, I would say that sports should at least be kept separate from politics and national borders,” he said.

WATCH: Bihar Minister Reacts As India Women Refuse To Take Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

The minister added that sport and humanity should carry a message of peace and affection across the world.

“Humanity and sports convey a message of brotherhood and love across the world,” Jaiswal said.

India Refuse Trophy From Mohsin Naqvi

India defeated Sri Lanka by 72 runs in the final to win the Women’s Asia Cup for a record eighth time.

However, the post-match presentation became the focus of attention after the Indian players did not accept the trophy from Naqvi. The decision followed growing tensions surrounding India-Pakistan relations and the ACC chief’s presence at the ceremony.

The incident has since triggered reactions from political leaders, former cricketers and fans on both sides of the border.

Jaiswal’s comments added another voice to the debate, with the Bihar minister stressing that sporting events should remain focused on competition, respect and the spirit of brotherhood.

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the Indian women's team refuse to accept the trophy from Mohsin Naqvi?

The Indian team declined the trophy due to growing tensions surrounding India-Pakistan relations. The decision was influenced by the ACC chief's presence at the post-match ceremony.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 11:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Cricket India Women Asia Cup India Women Cricket Team Women's Asia Cup Mohsin Naqvi Dilip Jaiswal Women’s Asia Cup Sports And Politics
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