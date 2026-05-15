Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBihar Government Honours Ishan Kishan With Rs 1 Crore Reward Following World Cup Heroics

Bihar Government Honours Ishan Kishan With Rs 1 Crore Reward Following World Cup Heroics

Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has confirmed a significant financial reward for Ishan Kishan. The Bihar-born batsman was instrumental in India's historic 2026 T20 World Cup title defence in Ahmedabad.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 May 2026 03:57 PM (IST)

The Bihar government has officially recognised the stellar contributions of Ishan Kishan towards India’s successful 2026 T20 World Cup campaign. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary confirmed that the state has awarded the prolific batsman a cash prize of one crore rupees. The announcement celebrates a local talent who has become a focal point of national pride following the tournament.

Honouring A Local Sensation

Samrat Chaudhary utilised social media to express the state's gratitude toward the Patna-born cricketer. He described Kishan as a "brilliant batsman" and noted his vital role in the global showpiece.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that the financial reward acknowledges Kishan's consistency on the international stage. He further wished the player continued success as he continues to represent the region.

WATCH POST

World Cup Heroics In Ahmedabad

The reward follows India's historic victory over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium earlier this year. Kishan was instrumental during the final, featuring in a significant partnership that secured the title.

His aggressive batting style throughout the competition helped the defending champions become the first team to win three titles. This latest honour highlights the immense impact he made in high-pressure matches.

ALSO READ | Ricky Ponting Left Speechless During Preity Zinta’s Post-Match ‘Lecture’ - See Pictures

Promoting Cricket Within Bihar

Government officials hope this high-profile recognition will inspire young athletes across the state to pursue professional sports. The administration has recently increased its focus on rewarding domestic and international achievements.

Chaudhary concluded his message by urging Kishan to keep "illuminating the name of Bihar." The gesture cements Kishan's status as a sporting icon within his home province and beyond.

ALSO READ | Why Surya, Hardik Not Playing In PBKS vs MI: Inside Details Of Mumbai Indians' Captaincy Shift
 

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 15 May 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Government Ishan Kishan Indian Cricket Patna News Samrat Chaudhary T20 World Cup 2026 ₹1 Crore Reward 1 Crore Reward
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Bihar Government Honours Ishan Kishan With Rs 1 Crore Reward Following World Cup Heroics
Bihar Government Honours Ishan Kishan With Rs 1 Crore - Here's The Reason
Cricket
MI Respond To Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Andhera’ Remark? New Tilak Varma Clip Goes Viral - WATCH
MI Respond To Arshdeep Singh’s ‘Andhera’ Remark? New Tilak Varma Clip Goes Viral - WATCH
Cricket
WATCH - Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On World Cup 2027 Future: 'Why Would I Leave My Home...'
WATCH - Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On World Cup 2027 Future: 'Why Would I Leave My Home...'
Cricket
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Head-To-Head Record: Key Stats Before High-Stakes Clash
LSG vs CSK IPL 2026 Head-To-Head Record: Key Stats Before High-Stakes Clash
Advertisement

Videos

Bhojshala Verdict Today: MP High Court to Rule on Hindu, Muslim and Jain Claims
Breaking: NEET Leak Protest Erupts in Lucknow, Students Detained During Demonstration Against NTA
BIG BREAKING: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Abu Dhabi, receives grand ceremonial welcome
BIG BREAKING: MP High Court Indore Bench to deliver verdict on Bhojshala dispute today at 2:30 PM
BIG BREAKING: PM Modi receives grand ceremonial welcome in UAE with fighter jet escort
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | NTA’s “Zero Error” Promise Has Collapsed, And Students Are Paying the Price
Opinion
Embed widget