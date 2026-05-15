The Bihar government has officially recognised the stellar contributions of Ishan Kishan towards India’s successful 2026 T20 World Cup campaign. Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary confirmed that the state has awarded the prolific batsman a cash prize of one crore rupees. The announcement celebrates a local talent who has become a focal point of national pride following the tournament.

Honouring A Local Sensation

Samrat Chaudhary utilised social media to express the state's gratitude toward the Patna-born cricketer. He described Kishan as a "brilliant batsman" and noted his vital role in the global showpiece.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasised that the financial reward acknowledges Kishan's consistency on the international stage. He further wished the player continued success as he continues to represent the region.

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World Cup Heroics In Ahmedabad

The reward follows India's historic victory over New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium earlier this year. Kishan was instrumental during the final, featuring in a significant partnership that secured the title.

His aggressive batting style throughout the competition helped the defending champions become the first team to win three titles. This latest honour highlights the immense impact he made in high-pressure matches.

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Promoting Cricket Within Bihar

Government officials hope this high-profile recognition will inspire young athletes across the state to pursue professional sports. The administration has recently increased its focus on rewarding domestic and international achievements.

Chaudhary concluded his message by urging Kishan to keep "illuminating the name of Bihar." The gesture cements Kishan's status as a sporting icon within his home province and beyond.

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