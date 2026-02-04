Big Warning From MS Dhoni To Suryakumar Yadav Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

As India prepares to defend its title in ICC Men's 2026 T20 World Cup, legendary former captain MS Dhoni has issued a reality check. The two-time World Cup winner describes the current squad under Suryakumar Yadav as one of the "most dangerous" in the world. He highlighted a single uncontrollable element that could turn the tide against the hosts: The Dew Factor.

Speaking during an interaction on Jatin Sapru’s YouTube channel, Dhoni shared his insights on why the timing of the tournament makes the toss more critical than ever.

Dhoni's "I Hate Dew" Verdict

MS Dhoni, who led India to the inaugural T20 World Cup title in 2007, was blunt about his concerns for February matches in India and Sri Lanka.

"What worries me? Again, I hate dew. Dew changes a lot of things. So, even when I was playing, something that really scared me was dew," Dhoni admitted.

Heavy dew makes the ball slippery, rendering spinners less effective and making it difficult for pacers to grip the ball for yorkers. This often gives a massive advantage to the team batting second.

Why India is "Dangerous"

Despite the warning, MS Dhoni was full of praise for the current setup, noting that the team is "structurally complete." He pointed out that the players are not just talented but have "vast experience" in their specific roles under high-pressure situations.

Dhoni noted that in a "neutral" environment, India would win 10 out of 10 matches against almost any team due to their sheer depth and balance.

Fickleness of T20 Cricket

In true "Captain Cool" fashion, MS Dhoni warned against overconfidence, reminding fans that a single "bad day" in a knockout game can end a campaign.

"The problem is when some of your players have a day off and somebody from the opposition has a brilliant day... that's where all the prayings are needed," he remarked.

He also stressed the importance of remaining injury-free throughout the grueling schedule across eight venues.

India enters the tournament as the World No. 1 side, boasting a staggering record of 31 wins in their last 41 T20Is. They open their campaign against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7.