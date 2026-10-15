Big Update On Arshdeep Singh's Injury Ahead Of India's Series Decider

Arshdeep Singh suffered an injury during the fourth T20I between India and West Indies in Hyderabad, raising concerns over his availability for the series decider. With India needing 35 runs from the final over and their last batting pair at the crease, a sharp delivery from Shamar Joseph struck the Indian pacer on his left shoulder.

Arshdeep tried to continue batting but was clearly in considerable pain. With defeat all but certain, captain Shreyas Iyer signalled for him to return to the dressing room, bringing India's innings to an end. West Indies eventually secured a 24-run victory to level the series 2-2.

The injury has put Arshdeep's participation in the fifth and final T20I in doubt. Although the left-arm pacer wanted to carry on batting after being hit, the pain appeared to make it difficult for him to continue. India's team management will now be monitoring his recovery ahead of the series decider.

What Samson Said About Arshdeep's Injury

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Sanju Samson shared an update on Arshdeep's condition and expressed hope that the fast bowler would recover in time.

"Arshdeep is applying ice to his shoulder. Hopefully, he will recover soon. The delivery that hit him was quite fast; we hope he gets well soon."

With the series tied at 2-2, the fifth T20I will determine the winner. India will also be keen to maintain their record of never losing a T20I series against West Indies on home soil. However, Arshdeep's availability remains uncertain, and an official update on his fitness is awaited.

When And Where Will The Fifth T20I Be Played?

The fifth T20I between India and West Indies is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match will be televised on the Star Sports network, while live streaming will be available through the JioHotstar app and website.