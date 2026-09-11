Big Update For Rohit-Kohli Fans! India Legends Set For Four Major ODI Series

As Team India ramps up its long-term strategy for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is placing a heavy emphasis on 50-over cricket.

Over the next five months, veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are set to feature in four consecutive ODI series, giving the star duo a total of 14 international matches to solidify their form and stake their claim for the marquee tournament.

Upcoming 50-Over Schedule for Team India

Following the immediate T20I engagements, the Indian cricket team will pivot to a packed ODI calendar running from late September through early January 2027:

West Indies Tour of India (September 2026): A three-match home ODI series kicking off on September 27.

Tour of New Zealand (October-November 2026): A multi-format away assignment featuring five ODIs against the Black Caps.

Sri Lanka Tour of India (December 2026): A three-match home ODI series scheduled for mid-to-late December.

Zimbabwe Tour of India (January 2027): A three-match home ODI series taking place in the first week of January.

With ODIs now remaining as the focal format for both Rohit and Kohli, consistent performances across these 14 matches will be critical in shaping India's core combination leading into the 2027 World Cup cycle.

India at ODI World Cup 2027: Build-Up & Strategy

Team India has officially initiated its blueprint for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup, scheduled across South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. Following the heartbreak of the 2023 final, the selection committee and head coach Gautam Gambhir are prioritizing early squad clarity and adaptability to South African pitch conditions.

With veterans Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli exclusively active in 50-over cricket, their leadership remains pivotal alongside newly appointed white-ball skipper Shubman Gill. Over the next five months, India will engage in a intense 14-match ODI schedule against West Indies, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe to fine-tune combinations.

Key focus areas include settling the middle-order wicketkeeper-batter slot, solidifying pace-bowling depth, and managing player workloads heading into the quadrennial tournament.