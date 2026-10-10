IPLLive ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsSportsCricketBig News For Rohit-Virat Fans! India vs Sri Lanka ODI Rescheduled: Know Why

Big News For Rohit-Virat Fans! India vs Sri Lanka ODI Rescheduled: Know Why

DDCA reportedly approached BCCI last month, seeking to move IND-SL ODI to another venue. Association plans to renovate Arun Jaitley Stadium, with particular attention to improving pitch and outfield.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 10 Oct 2026 09:35 AM (IST)

Cricket fans in New Delhi have received disappointing news ahead of India's upcoming international assignments. The Indian team is scheduled to host Sri Lanka for a white-ball series in December, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is. However, a change in the ODI schedule means fans in the capital may miss the opportunity to watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The first ODI, initially scheduled to take place in Delhi on December 13, has reportedly been moved to Ahmedabad. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the venue change follows a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), which plans to undertake renovation work at the stadium.

Why Was India-Sri Lanka ODI Shifted?

DDCA reportedly approached BCCI last month, seeking to move the match to another venue. The association plans to renovate the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with particular attention to improving the pitch and outfield.

The proposed upgrades are aimed at improving playing conditions, enhancing stadium facilities and offering spectators a better match-day experience. As a result, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will reportedly host the first ODI instead of Delhi.

The development is likely to disappoint fans in the national capital who were hoping to see Rohit and Virat in action on home turf.

Ahmedabad To Host Two India-Sri Lanka ODIs

Ahmedabad was already scheduled to host one match in the three-game ODI series. With the reported venue change, the city is now set to stage two of the three ODIs between India and Sri Lanka.

The first ODI is scheduled for December 13 in Ahmedabad, followed by the second match in Bengaluru. The teams will then return to Ahmedabad for the third ODI.

Delhi's Ranji Trophy Matches May Also Be Affected

The planned renovation work could also affect Delhi's domestic cricket schedule. Several matches in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season were reportedly scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, including fixtures against Gujarat, Services and Maharashtra.

According to Sportstar, these matches could be shifted to alternative venues such as Palam or Jamia Millia. DDCA's arrangements for these fixtures and other scheduled matches will become clearer in due course.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 10 Oct 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma India VS Sri Lanka IND Vs SL
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cricket
Chennai Super Kings Hit By Another Change Ahead Of IPL 2027, Coach Departs
Chennai Super Kings Hit By Another Change Ahead Of IPL 2027, Coach Departs
Cricket
Watch: AB de Villiers Goes Beast Mode! Smashes 111 Off 40 Balls In Legends League
Watch: AB de Villiers Goes Beast Mode! Smashes 111 Off 40 Balls
Cricket
India's Shock Defeat Despite 249 Runs: Gautam Gambhir Points To Real Problem
India's Shock Defeat Despite 249 Runs: Gautam Gambhir Points To Real Problem
Cricket
Shai Hope’s Century Stuns India! West Indies Pull Off Record Chase to Level T20I Series
Shai Hope’s Century Stuns India! West Indies Pull Off Record Chase to Level T20I Series
Advertisement

Videos

Railway Disruption: 75 Mail And Express Trains Cancelled Amid Delhi Protest
Delhi Traffic Alert: Major Roads Closed Ahead Of CJP Protest At Jantar Mantar
Delhi Protest Alert: Heavy Security At Jantar Mantar As CJP Plans Demonstration
Railway Disruption: 75 Mail And Express Trains Cancelled Amid Delhi Protest Preparations
Delhi Security Lockdown: Jantar Mantar Fortified Ahead Of CJP Protest
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget