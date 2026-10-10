Big News For Rohit-Virat Fans! India vs Sri Lanka ODI Rescheduled: Know Why

Cricket fans in New Delhi have received disappointing news ahead of India's upcoming international assignments. The Indian team is scheduled to host Sri Lanka for a white-ball series in December, featuring three ODIs and three T20Is. However, a change in the ODI schedule means fans in the capital may miss the opportunity to watch Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli play at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The first ODI, initially scheduled to take place in Delhi on December 13, has reportedly been moved to Ahmedabad. According to a report by Dainik Jagran, the venue change follows a request from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA), which plans to undertake renovation work at the stadium.

Why Was India-Sri Lanka ODI Shifted?

DDCA reportedly approached BCCI last month, seeking to move the match to another venue. The association plans to renovate the Arun Jaitley Stadium, with particular attention to improving the pitch and outfield.

The proposed upgrades are aimed at improving playing conditions, enhancing stadium facilities and offering spectators a better match-day experience. As a result, the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will reportedly host the first ODI instead of Delhi.

The development is likely to disappoint fans in the national capital who were hoping to see Rohit and Virat in action on home turf.

Ahmedabad To Host Two India-Sri Lanka ODIs

Ahmedabad was already scheduled to host one match in the three-game ODI series. With the reported venue change, the city is now set to stage two of the three ODIs between India and Sri Lanka.

The first ODI is scheduled for December 13 in Ahmedabad, followed by the second match in Bengaluru. The teams will then return to Ahmedabad for the third ODI.

Delhi's Ranji Trophy Matches May Also Be Affected

The planned renovation work could also affect Delhi's domestic cricket schedule. Several matches in the 2026-27 Ranji Trophy season were reportedly scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, including fixtures against Gujarat, Services and Maharashtra.

According to Sportstar, these matches could be shifted to alternative venues such as Palam or Jamia Millia. DDCA's arrangements for these fixtures and other scheduled matches will become clearer in due course.