The Indian Premier League (IPL) has established itself as the biggest franchise-based cricket tournament in the world, attracting some of the finest players from across the globe every year. Over the years, the tournament's schedule has occasionally been adjusted to accommodate major international cricket events.

There have also been repeated demands from fans and former officials to start the IPL earlier in the year to avoid extreme summer temperatures. However, a major development has now emerged regarding the tournament's future schedule.

No Changes Expected In IPL Schedule

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the calendar for its major tournaments between 2028 and 2035. Interestingly, the governing body has kept March-May window free of major ICC events, effectively leaving this period exclusively available for IPL. The decision reflects the commercial importance of the world's most lucrative franchise cricket league.

While ICC tournaments were previously organised during February and March in certain years, the newly announced calendar leaves this period clear for the IPL. Between 2028 and 2035, most major ICC competitions are expected to take place during the autumn months. The only major exception is the 2033 T20 World Cup, which is scheduled for June and July.

There had been suggestions from several prominent figures to shift the IPL to an earlier part of the year. Former IPL chairman Lalit Modi, Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Juhi Chawla and Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia had previously expressed support for starting the tournament in January.

However, ICC's latest calendar announcement indicates that the existing March-May window can continue without clashes with major international tournaments. This means fans could continue to enjoy nearly three months of IPL action during this period.

Opportunity To Expand IPL Further

ICC's decision could also create an opportunity for the BCCI to expand IPL in the coming years. Currently, the tournament features 74 matches in a season, but the board has been exploring the possibility of increasing the number to 96.

Under the existing format, teams do not face every opponent twice during the league stage. An expanded competition could allow all 10 franchises to play each other home and away, resulting in 90 league-stage matches, followed by four playoff games.

With a dedicated three-month window available, the BCCI could potentially accommodate a larger tournament without disturbing the international cricket calendar.

There had also been speculation about the possibility of adding two more franchises, which would take the total number of teams to 12. However, BCCI Secretary Devjit Saikia has dismissed reports of an expansion in the number of teams. Nevertheless, increasing the number of matches remains a possibility, and the 2028 IPL season could potentially mark the beginning of a bigger tournament.