Big Delay In India's Squad Announcement For New Zealand Tour, Here's Why

India's tour of New Zealand is scheduled to begin on October 22, with the two teams set to face each other in a five-match T20I series. The Indian squad for the shortest format has already been announced, but the teams for the subsequent ODI and Test series are still awaited.

While the selectors were expected to meet this week to finalise the squads, reports suggest that the announcement could be delayed as the team management awaits updates on three players' fitness.

Why Has India Delayed ODI And Test Squad Announcements?

According to a report by The Times of India, the selection committee is looking to wait as long as possible before announcing the ODI and Test squads. Selectors are awaiting fitness updates on Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana and Rishabh Pant before making their final decisions.

Harshit is an important option for India's ODI setup, while Pant is a key player in the Test format. Prasidh, meanwhile, has featured regularly for India across both formats, making his availability relevant to the selection process.

The report states that Prasidh was given a three-week recovery timeline when he visited the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE) for rehabilitation. Harshit has been at the facility since July and is scheduled to feature in a practice match on October 25.

India's ODI and Test squads are expected to depart for New Zealand on October 28, while the ODI series is scheduled to begin on November 4. The timeline leaves the selectors waiting for the latest medical and fitness assessments before finalising their choices.

Rishabh Pant's Fitness Also A Concern

BCCI recently announced that Rishabh Pant had sustained an injury, ruling him out of the first two matches involving India A during the New Zealand tour.

His recovery and availability for the senior team's Test series will therefore be important considerations for the selectors. Once clearer information emerges regarding the fitness of Pant, Harshit and Prasidh, the selection committee is expected to meet and announce India's squads.

India's Schedule For New Zealand Tour 2026

T20I Series

- 1st T20I: October 22 - Christchurch

- 2nd T20I: October 24 - Christchurch

- 3rd T20I: October 27 - Wellington

- 4th T20I: October 30 - Auckland

- 5th T20I: November 1 - Hamilton

ODI Series

- 1st ODI: November 4 - Auckland

- 2nd ODI: November 7 - Wellington

- 3rd ODI: November 10 - Hamilton

- 4th ODI: November 13 - Mount Maunganui

- 5th ODI: November 15 - Mount Maunganui

Test Series

- 1st Test: November 19-23 - Wellington

- 2nd Test: November 27-December 1 - Christchurch