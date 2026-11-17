Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Mitchell Santner ruled out of India-New Zealand Test series.

Fractured hand, suffered during fifth ODI, caused his withdrawal.

Dean Foxcroft replaces Santner in New Zealand's Test squad.

Mitchell Santner Out Of IND vs NZ Tests: New Zealand will have to rethink their plans for the upcoming Test series against India after losing one of their key all-rounders to injury. Mitchell Santner has been ruled out of the two-match assignment with a fracture in his right hand, leaving the visitors without an experienced spin-bowling option. New Zealand Cricket confirmed the development on Tuesday, November 17, and named Dean Foxcroft as Santner's replacement.

The injury dates back to the fifth ODI against India on November 15, when Arshdeep Singh's bouncer struck Santner on his right hand.

Dean Foxcroft Gets Test Opportunity

Dean Foxcroft has been brought into the squad as Santner's injury replacement. Medical scans revealed a fracture, ruling him out of the Tests that begin later this week.

Foxcroft is a right-handed batsman and all-rounder, having made his Test debut earlier this year against Ireland, where he scored 98 runs in one innings.

His recent outings against India have been less productive. Foxcroft featured in two ODIs during the series but managed only 39 runs.

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However, he arrives with some useful red-ball experience from the unofficial Test series between India A and New Zealand A.

Across five innings, he accumulated 196 runs, including two half-centuries. His contribution with the ball was limited to one wicket.

The 28-year-old will now have an opportunity to strengthen his credentials at the highest level, although replacing Santner's experience will be a significant task.

India-New Zealand Test Series Begins November 19

The opening Test is scheduled to get underway in Wellington on November 19.

The teams will then travel to Christchurch for the second and final match, beginning November 27.

New Zealand will be hoping Foxcroft can settle into the squad quickly as they prepare for a challenging assignment in India conditions.

Santner's absence is an untimely setback, particularly with the series opener just days away.