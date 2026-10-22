Big Blow For Australian Cricket: Legendary Player Handed Suspension

Australian cricket has suffered a setback after fast bowler Megan Schutt was handed a two-match suspension for failing to comply with regulations governing prescription medication. As a result, the experienced pacer will miss Australia's final T20I against New Zealand and the opening match of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) season.

Megan Schutt Handed Two-Match Suspension

According to an official statement, the sanction relates to regulations covering the use of prescription medication under the applicable sports science and sports medicine guidelines.

Cricket Australia (CA) has also confirmed the suspension, which will apply across international and domestic cricket. The board said it would continue to support Schutt and ensure players are aware of their responsibilities and the rules they are required to follow.

Schutt Accepts Sanction

The 33-year-old fast bowler has accepted the penalty and acknowledged that she failed to meet the required standards.

"I fully accept the penalty handed down and apologise for failing to meet the standards expected of me," Schutt said. "I'm sorry for the attention this has caused and appreciate the support I've received.

"While this occurred out of competition and was not performance related, I understand that I am responsible for following the Sports Science and Sports Medicine Guidelines, which players receive regular education on and I should have adhered to these guidelines."

Schutt has claimed more than 300 international wickets during her career and remains an experienced member of Australia's bowling attack.

Australia Lead T20I Series Against New Zealand

Schutt will be unavailable for the third and final T20I against New Zealand. Australia have already sealed the three-match series, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead after winning the opening match by two wickets and the second by 40 runs.

Notably, Schutt did not feature in Australia's playing XI for either of the first two matches. Her suspension will also keep her out of the opening fixture of the upcoming WBBL season.