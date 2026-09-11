Big BCCI Action After Gambhir, Agarkar's Concerns; Key Team India Member On Way Out

BCCI is reportedly preparing to part ways with senior Team India physiotherapist Kamlesh Jain. The move comes amid growing concerns within the Indian setup over the number of injuries suffered by key players during the past several months. The recurring fitness problems have also disrupted the team's planning.

According to reports, Jain is currently serving his notice period. The Asian Games squad is also expected to have members of the sports science and support staff travelling with the team to Japan.

The frequent injuries have reportedly raised concerns among the national selectors and head coach Gautam Gambhir, with the medical and sports science setup coming under scrutiny.

Morne Morkel Missing From Training

India's pace bowling coach Morne Morkel was another notable absentee from Thursday's session. He has returned to South Africa temporarily after his work visa expired. He is expected to return to India once the renewal process is completed.

Afghanistan series begins on September 13, with the second and third T20Is scheduled for September 15 and 17 respectively, all in Delhi.

Washington Sundar returns to nets

Washington Sundar made his return to the nets as Team India stepped up preparations for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan. The all-rounder, who has been cleared to play, put in an intense batting session during Thursday's practice at the Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi.

The Indian camp is still awaiting the arrival of Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Both players are expected to join the squad's training programme shortly ahead of the series opener on September 13.

With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma involved in the Duleep Trophy final in Chennai, just 10 players were available for Thursday's practice session. The players also had to contend with Delhi's hot conditions.

Jasprit Bumrah has completed his return-to-play process following his injury and is expected to train with the squad. Nitish Kumar Reddy has also cleared his fitness assessment, although the final availability of players has been subject to the BCCI's medical review.