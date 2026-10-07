Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Wife's Reaction After Bhuvi's India T20I Return Wins Hearts

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhuvneshwar Kumar recalled to India's T20I squad after 2022.

His consistent IPL performances earned this national team opportunity.

Varun Chakaravarthy also joins squad for New Zealand series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the Indian T20I squad after nearly four years prompted celebrations from fans and family, with his wife Nupur Nagar sharing a brief but emotional reaction on Instagram.

Nupur Nagar Celebrates Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India Return

India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand was announced on Tuesday, with Bhuvneshwar's inclusion standing out as one of the biggest talking points.

The veteran pacer has been away from the Indian setup since 2022, but his consistent performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL have helped earn him another opportunity at international level.

Soon after the squad announcement, Nupur took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's recall. She posted a screenshot of the squad announcement and added a folded-hands emoji along with the word, "Gratidao."

Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Wife Story After His T20I Return





Nupur also shared a video posted by former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who congratulated Bhuvneshwar on his return to the national team.

Bhuvneshwar last played for India in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England at the Adelaide Oval in November 2022. Since then, the 36-year-old has continued to feature prominently in domestic cricket and the IPL.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's IPL Form Earns India Recall

Bhuvneshwar picked up 45 wickets across the last two IPL seasons for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and played a role in the franchise's title-winning campaigns.

His experience and ability to make an impact with the new ball have now convinced India's selectors to bring him back into the T20I setup ahead of the New Zealand series.

The pacer had also recently been appointed captain of India's squad for the Hong Kong Sixes. However, his selection for the T20I series means he will miss that tournament.

Varun Chakaravarthy is another notable addition to India's squad after recovering from the side strain that ruled him out following the first T20I against Afghanistan last month.

Ravi Bishnoi, who featured in India's previous T20I squad, has been left out, while Jasprit Bumrah has also not been included as India prepare for the ODI and Test assignments against New Zealand.

India will begin the T20I series in Christchurch on October 22, with the second match scheduled at the same venue on October 24. The teams will then travel to Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton for the remaining three games.

The third T20I will be played in Wellington on October 27, followed by matches in Auckland on October 30 and Hamilton on November 1.

The BCCI is yet to announce India's squads for the ODI and Test legs of the tour. The two sides are scheduled to play five ODIs and two Tests after the T20I series concludes.