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English NewsSportsCricketBhuvneshwar Kumar's Wife's Reaction After Bhuvi's India T20I Return Wins Hearts

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Wife's Reaction After Bhuvi's India T20I Return Wins Hearts

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's wife Nupur Nagar celebrated his India recall with a heartfelt Instagram post after the veteran pacer returned to the T20I squad.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 07 Oct 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar recalled to India's T20I squad after 2022.
  • His consistent IPL performances earned this national team opportunity.
  • Varun Chakaravarthy also joins squad for New Zealand series.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the Indian T20I squad after nearly four years prompted celebrations from fans and family, with his wife Nupur Nagar sharing a brief but emotional reaction on Instagram.

Nupur Nagar Celebrates Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India Return

India's squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand was announced on Tuesday, with Bhuvneshwar's inclusion standing out as one of the biggest talking points.

The veteran pacer has been away from the Indian setup since 2022, but his consistent performances for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL have helped earn him another opportunity at international level.

Soon after the squad announcement, Nupur took to Instagram to celebrate her husband's recall. She posted a screenshot of the squad announcement and added a folded-hands emoji along with the word, "Gratidao."

Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Wife Story After His T20I Return


Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Wife's Reaction After Bhuvi's India T20I Return Wins Hearts

 

Nupur also shared a video posted by former India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik, who congratulated Bhuvneshwar on his return to the national team.

Bhuvneshwar last played for India in the T20 World Cup semi-final against England at the Adelaide Oval in November 2022. Since then, the 36-year-old has continued to feature prominently in domestic cricket and the IPL.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's IPL Form Earns India Recall

Bhuvneshwar picked up 45 wickets across the last two IPL seasons for Royal Challengers Bengaluru and played a role in the franchise's title-winning campaigns.

His experience and ability to make an impact with the new ball have now convinced India's selectors to bring him back into the T20I setup ahead of the New Zealand series.

The pacer had also recently been appointed captain of India's squad for the Hong Kong Sixes. However, his selection for the T20I series means he will miss that tournament.

Varun Chakaravarthy is another notable addition to India's squad after recovering from the side strain that ruled him out following the first T20I against Afghanistan last month.

Ravi Bishnoi, who featured in India's previous T20I squad, has been left out, while Jasprit Bumrah has also not been included as India prepare for the ODI and Test assignments against New Zealand.

India will begin the T20I series in Christchurch on October 22, with the second match scheduled at the same venue on October 24. The teams will then travel to Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton for the remaining three games.

The third T20I will be played in Wellington on October 27, followed by matches in Auckland on October 30 and Hamilton on November 1.

The BCCI is yet to announce India's squads for the ODI and Test legs of the tour. The two sides are scheduled to play five ODIs and two Tests after the T20I series concludes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Bhuvneshwar Kumar's return to the Indian T20I squad significant?

It marks his return to the national T20I setup after being away since November 2022. His consistent IPL performances with Royal Challengers Bengaluru earned him the opportunity.

What led to Bhuvneshwar Kumar's inclusion in the T20I squad?

He was recalled due to his consistent performances in the IPL, picking up 45 wickets over the last two seasons for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. His experience and new-ball impact were key.

What is the schedule for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand?

The five-match series starts on October 22 in Christchurch. Matches will also be held in Wellington, Auckland, and Hamilton, concluding on November 1.

Are there any other notable inclusions or exclusions in the T20I squad?

Varun Chakaravarthy was added after recovering from injury. Ravi Bishnoi was left out, and Jasprit Bumrah was not included in this T20I squad.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Oct 2026 03:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand Cricket Team India Bhuvneshwar Kumar Nupur Nagar
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