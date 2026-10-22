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English NewsSportsCricketHow Did Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowl On His T20I Return After Nearly 4 Years? Check Stats

How Did Bhuvneshwar Kumar Bowl On His T20I Return After Nearly 4 Years? Check Stats

IND vs NZ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 49 runs in four overs without a wicket on his T20I return against New Zealand. Check his comeback figures and free-hit incident.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 22 Oct 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar conceded 49 runs in his T20I return.
  • New Zealand posted 225/4, aided by Kumar's expensive spell.
  • India successfully chased 226, winning by four wickets.

IND vs NZ: Bhuvneshwar Kumar's long-awaited return to international cricket did not go according to plan as the experienced India pacer endured an expensive outing against New Zealand in the first T20I in Christchurch on Thursday, October 22. Playing his first international match in nearly four years, Bhuvneshwar conceded 49 runs in four overs without taking a wicket. India eventually won the contest by four wickets, completing a record chase of 226, but the veteran quick will have plenty to review after his comeback spell.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's Bowling Figures In IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Bhuvneshwar returned figures of 0/49 from his four overs, conceding runs at an economy rate of 12.25. He also bowled two no-balls and two wides, giving New Zealand additional scoring opportunities during their innings.

The right-arm pacer struggled to contain the hosts as they piled up 225/4 in 20 overs. Glenn Phillips led the charge with an unbeaten 82 off 40 deliveries, while Finn Allen made 45 off 24 balls and Bevon Jacobs added 31 from just 16 deliveries. Bhuvneshwar was among the Indian bowlers who found it difficult to restrict New Zealand's scoring rate. 

Free-Hit Incident Adds To Bhuvneshwar's Frustrating Return

One moment that stood out came during Bhuvneshwar's spell when a no-ball resulted in a free hit. A catch was subsequently completed off the delivery, with Nitish Kumar Reddy involved in the fielding effort, and the initial reaction suggested India had made a breakthrough. However, the dismissal could not stand because the batter was protected by the free hit.

The incident summed up a difficult outing for the returning pacer, who had to settle for a wicketless spell despite the opportunity to make an impact on his international comeback. A free-hit delivery generally restricts the ways in which a batter can be dismissed, with exceptions such as run-out and certain other dismissals under the Laws of Cricket.

India Complete Record Chase Despite Expensive Bowling Display

New Zealand's 225/4 put India under pressure, but the visitors responded with an emphatic batting performance. Sanju Samson top-scored with 67 off 33 balls, while Shreyas Iyer contributed 42 from 28 deliveries. Naman Dhir then struck an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls to help India reach 230/6 in 19.4 overs and seal a four-wicket victory.

The result gave India a winning start to the series, even as Bhuvneshwar's return proved challenging. His figures provide a clear picture of the night: four overs, 49 runs conceded and no wickets. The experienced pacer will look to respond in the remaining matches of the series.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Bhuvneshwar Kumar perform in his return to international cricket?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar had an expensive outing, conceding 49 runs in four overs without taking any wickets. He also bowled two no-balls and two wides.

What were the final results of the IND vs NZ 1st T20I?

India won the match by four wickets, completing a record chase of 226 runs. They reached 230/6 in 19.4 overs to seal the victory.

Who were the top performers for India in their successful chase?

Sanju Samson top-scored with 67 runs off 33 balls, Shreyas Iyer added 42, and Naman Dhir hit an unbeaten 42 off just 15 balls.

What was the free-hit incident during Bhuvneshwar Kumar's spell?

A no-ball from Bhuvneshwar resulted in a free hit. Despite a catch being taken off the subsequent delivery, the dismissal could not stand because the batter was protected by the free hit.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Oct 2026 08:19 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs New Zealand IND Vs NZ 1st T20I Bhuvneshwar Kumar T20I Cricket India Cricket
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