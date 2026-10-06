Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns To Team India, Set To Play Match On This Day

Veteran Indian pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is set to return to the Indian cricket setup after a lengthy absence, with the experienced fast bowler named in the squad for the upcoming Hong Kong Sixes tournament. Bhuvneshwar has also been handed the captaincy, while former India internationals Krunal Pandya and Nitish Rana are part of the seven-member squad.

Bhuvneshwar's return comes nearly four years after his last appearance for India. The pacer last represented the country in November 2022. However, this is not a comeback to the senior national side. Instead, the 35-year-old will lead India in the Hong Kong Sixes, a six-a-side tournament featuring 12 teams.

The squad was announced on Monday, October 5. Several players with IPL experience have also been included alongside Bhuvneshwar. While fans will have to wait to see him back in the senior team's setup, the tournament will give the experienced pacer another opportunity to wear the India jersey.

Hong Kong Sixes To Begin On October 30

The Hong Kong Sixes is scheduled to take place from October 30 to November 1. Twelve teams have been divided into four groups for the competition.

India have been placed in Group C alongside arch-rivals Pakistan and the UAE. Group A consists of Hong Kong China, Australia and England, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Scotland make up Group B. Group D features South Africa, Afghanistan and Oman.

The detailed fixture list is yet to be announced, so Bhuvneshwar's first match of the tournament is yet to be confirmed.

India's Squad For Hong Kong Sixes

- Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Captain)

- Krunal Pandya

- Shashank Singh

- Nitish Rana

- T. Natarajan

- Rahul Tewatia

- Rahul Tripathi

Bhuvneshwar Kumar's International Record

Bhuvneshwar has enjoyed a lengthy international career for India, featuring in 21 Tests, 121 ODIs and 87 T20Is. He picked up 63 wickets in 37 Test innings and claimed 141 wickets in 120 ODI innings. In T20 internationals, the right-arm pacer finished with 90 wickets.

Bhuvneshwar last featured in India's white-ball setup in 2022, while his Test career had effectively ended several years earlier, with his last appearance in the format coming in 2018. His selection for the Hong Kong Sixes will therefore mark his return to the Indian setup after a considerable gap.

Whether this appearance can eventually pave the way for another opportunity with the senior Indian team remains to be seen.