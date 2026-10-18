Bhuvneshwar Kumar Out, This Player Replaces Pacer In Indian Team For Multination Tournament

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhuvneshwar Kumar withdrew for national T20I squad selection.

Krunal Pandya captains; Khejroliya replaces Kumar.

India's revised squad aims for better tournament performance.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar Replaced: India’s plans for the Hong Kong Sixes have undergone a late change, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar withdrawing from the tournament after earning a place in the national team’s T20I squad for the New Zealand tour. The experienced fast bowler was initially expected to captain India in the six-a-side competition, but his international commitments have forced a reshuffle. Krunal Pandya has been appointed the new captain, while left-arm pacer Kulwant Khejroliya has been brought in as Bhuvneshwar’s replacement.

Kulwant Khejroliya Joins India’s Revised Squad

The 34-year-old Khejroliya, who plays for Gujarat Titans in the IPL, will strengthen India’s pace options for the competition.

His inclusion completes the updated squad, which will be led by Krunal.

India’s updated squad: Krunal Pandya (captain), Shashank Singh, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tewatia, Rahul Tripathi, T Natarajan and Kulwant Khejroliya.

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The change comes as India prepare for the tournament’s return, with the team looking to improve on its previous campaign.

Last season, India featured experienced players Dinesh Karthik and Robin Uthappa but suffered a group-stage exit after losing to Kuwait.

Bhuvneshwar Returns To India’s T20I Setup

Bhuvneshwar’s absence from the Hong Kong Sixes is linked to his return to international duty.

He has been selected for India’s five-match T20I series against New Zealand, scheduled to begin on October 22.

The selection marks his return to the Indian squad after a four-year gap. With the national team taking priority, he will be unavailable for the tournament, which runs from October 30 to November 1.

India Face Pakistan In Hong Kong Sixes

Twelve teams will compete in the event, with India placed in Group C alongside Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates.

India vs Pakistan fixture is scheduled for October 30.

Matches follow a fast-paced format featuring six players per side and six overs per innings.

A batsman must retire after reaching 50 runs, while a team that loses five wickets continues with its final batter, supported by the fifth batter as a runner.