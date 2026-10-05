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English NewsSportsCricketBhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya Named In India Squad For Multi-Nation Tournament

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya Named In India Squad For Multi-Nation Tournament

India are set to field a star-studded Hong Kong Sixes squad featuring Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya and several established IPL performers.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 05 Oct 2026 02:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India named an IPL-heavy squad for 2026 Hong Kong Sixes.
  • Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads experienced T20 specialists suited for format.
  • Tournament runs October 30-November 1; Pakistan defends title.

Hong Kong Sixes India Squad: India will be represented by an IPL-heavy squad at the 2026 Hong Kong Sixes, with several familiar names from the T20 circuit set to feature in the six-a-side competition. Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads a group that also includes Krunal Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan. The combination gives India plenty of experience across batting, bowling and all-round roles in a format where matches can change direction within a handful of deliveries.

Experienced IPL Names Head To Hong Kong

The presence of Bhuvneshwar and Natarajan gives the squad two proven pace options, while the batting group brings a wealth of T20 experience.

Shashank, Tewatia, Rana and Tripathi are all capable of taking the aggressive route from the beginning.

Read More: 'No Point In Going Back': India T20 World Cup Winner's Blunt Take On Shami's Comeback Chances

Krunal could be particularly important given his ability to contribute in multiple departments. In a competition with only six players on the field, versatility can make a significant difference.

Why The Sixes Format Demands Instant Impact

The tournament leaves little room for conventional T20 settling-in periods. With just six players taking the field, every member of the squad is likely to have a major role, while batsmen are expected to attack almost immediately.

That makes power-hitting, adaptable all-rounders and bowlers capable of controlling the scoring rate particularly valuable.

India’s blend of experience and T20 specialists appears suited to those demands.

The 2026 Hong Kong Sixes will take place from October 30 to November 1 at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. India will be looking to go further this time after their campaign ended early last year.

Pakistan will enter the tournament as defending champions after defeating Kuwait in the final last season. The victory also secured Pakistan’s sixth Hong Kong Sixes title, setting another benchmark for this competition.

Frequently Asked Questions

When and where will the 2026 Hong Kong Sixes take place?

The 2026 Hong Kong Sixes will be held from October 30 to November 1. It will take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground.

Who are some of the key players in India's squad for the 2026 Hong Kong Sixes?

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the squad, which includes T20 specialists like Krunal Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, and T. Natarajan. These are all familiar IPL names.

What kind of players are valuable in the Hong Kong Sixes format?

The six-a-side format demands instant impact, favoring power-hitters, adaptable all-rounders, and bowlers who can control the scoring rate. Versatility is also highly valued.

Who are the defending champions of the Hong Kong Sixes?

Pakistan are the defending champions, having defeated Kuwait in the final last season. This victory marked Pakistan's sixth Hong Kong Sixes title.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Oct 2026 02:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Krunal Pandya BCCI Bhuvneshwar Kumar Hong Kong Sixes
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