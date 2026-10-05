Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Krunal Pandya Named In India Squad For Multi-Nation Tournament

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India named an IPL-heavy squad for 2026 Hong Kong Sixes.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads experienced T20 specialists suited for format.

Tournament runs October 30-November 1; Pakistan defends title.

Hong Kong Sixes India Squad: India will be represented by an IPL-heavy squad at the 2026 Hong Kong Sixes, with several familiar names from the T20 circuit set to feature in the six-a-side competition. Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads a group that also includes Krunal Pandya, Shashank Singh, Rahul Tewatia, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi and T. Natarajan. The combination gives India plenty of experience across batting, bowling and all-round roles in a format where matches can change direction within a handful of deliveries.

Experienced IPL Names Head To Hong Kong

The presence of Bhuvneshwar and Natarajan gives the squad two proven pace options, while the batting group brings a wealth of T20 experience.

Shashank, Tewatia, Rana and Tripathi are all capable of taking the aggressive route from the beginning.

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Krunal could be particularly important given his ability to contribute in multiple departments. In a competition with only six players on the field, versatility can make a significant difference.

Why The Sixes Format Demands Instant Impact

The tournament leaves little room for conventional T20 settling-in periods. With just six players taking the field, every member of the squad is likely to have a major role, while batsmen are expected to attack almost immediately.

That makes power-hitting, adaptable all-rounders and bowlers capable of controlling the scoring rate particularly valuable.

India’s blend of experience and T20 specialists appears suited to those demands.

The 2026 Hong Kong Sixes will take place from October 30 to November 1 at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground. India will be looking to go further this time after their campaign ended early last year.

Pakistan will enter the tournament as defending champions after defeating Kuwait in the final last season. The victory also secured Pakistan’s sixth Hong Kong Sixes title, setting another benchmark for this competition.