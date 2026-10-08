Bhuvneshwar Kumar Back In India Team, Sanjay Manjrekar Questions Late Selection

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sanjay Manjrekar feels Bhuvneshwar Kumar's T20I comeback was delayed.

He argued stellar IPL performances warrant immediate national selection.

His return adds experienced pace option for New Zealand series.

Sanjay Manjrekar believes Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s comeback to India’s T20I squad could have arrived several months earlier. The veteran seamer has finally returned to the national setup for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, ending a prolonged absence from international cricket. Bhuvi’s recall follows two impressive IPL campaigns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, with his latest season particularly catching Manjrekar’s attention.

Manjrekar Wanted Bhuvneshwar Back Immediately

The former India batsman felt the pacer had done enough during IPL 2026 to earn an immediate call-up.

Speaking in a video posted on Instagram, Manjrekar explained why an outstanding IPL campaign should carry significant weight when selectors assess bowlers.

"If any bowler has a great IPL, I believe he should be picked straightaway into the Indian team."

"That's purely because having a great season with the ball in the IPL in Indian conditions, where everything is in so much in favor of the batters, proves that any bowler who does well looks like a great achievement,"

Manjrekar added that Bhuvneshwar’s numbers and consistency during the 2026 season made his eventual selection feel overdue.

"His selection is a really good one. In fact, I thought he would get picked straightaway after the last IPL, purely because he was so good with economy and wicket-taking, while being consistent right through. He was a game-changer with the ball."

Bhuvneshwar’s India Numbers Still Stand Out

The 36-year-old has remained a proven performer in the shortest format despite his lengthy international absence.

His ability to combine control with regular breakthroughs has been a defining feature of his T20 career.

For India, Bhuvneshwar has claimed 90 wickets across 87 T20Is. He averages 23.10 with the ball and boasts an economy rate of 6.96.

His return now gives India another experienced pace option ahead of the New Zealand series, while Manjrekar’s comments underline how strongly he viewed the bowler’s recent IPL performances.