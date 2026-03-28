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HomeSportsCricketBengaluru Weather Update: Will Rain Disrupt RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Clash?

Bengaluru Weather Update: Will Rain Disrupt RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Clash?

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, and there is only a slight chance of rain.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 28 Mar 2026 09:10 AM (IST)

RCB vs SRH weather update: The countdown to the 2026 season of Indian Premier League is almost over, as the much-awaited “Festival of Cricket” begins on March 28. The opening clash will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ahead of the match, here's a look at the expected weather conditions and pitch behavior in Bengaluru.

Weather Forecast for RCB vs SRH

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, and there is only a slight chance of rain. Forecasts suggest a minimal 2–3% probability of showers during the evening. Temperatures are likely to range between 22°C and 33°C, with light winds of around 6 km/h and humidity hovering near 30%. While the chances of rain are low, Bengaluru's weather can be unpredictable.

What If Rain Interrupts Play?

In IPL league stage, if RCB vs SRH match is abandoned due to rain, both teams are awarded one point each. Therefore, if weather forces a washout in this game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad would share the points.

Pitch Report: Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Chinnaswamy pitch is widely regarded as a batting-friendly surface. The flat nature of the wicket allows the ball to come nicely onto the bat, often resulting in high-scoring encounters. Short boundaries further favor batters, encouraging aggressive stroke play.

Fast bowlers may get some early swing, especially under lights, but the conditions generally become more favorable for batting as the match progresses. Spinners typically find limited assistance, though disciplined bowling and variations can still be effective. Dew in the second innings can also play a key role, making it harder for bowlers to grip the ball and often prompting captains to opt for bowling first after winning the toss.

Head-to-Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a slight edge over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in head-to-head encounters. Out of 25 matches played, Hyderabad have won 13, while RCB have secured 11 victories, with one match ending without a result.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the weather forecast for the RCB vs SRH match?

There is a low chance of rain, with only a 2-3% probability of showers. Temperatures are expected to be between 22°C and 33°C with light winds and moderate humidity.

What happens if rain interrupts the RCB vs SRH match?

If the match is abandoned due to rain in the league stage, both Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be awarded one point each.

What is the pitch report for the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium?

The Chinnaswamy pitch is generally batting-friendly with a flat surface and short boundaries, favoring aggressive stroke play. Dew in the second innings may affect bowlers.

Who has a better head-to-head record between RCB and SRH?

Sunrisers Hyderabad has a slight edge, winning 13 out of 25 matches played against Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who have won 11.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Mar 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
IPL Bengaluru Rain Bengaluru Weather Update IPL 2026 RCB VS SRH
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