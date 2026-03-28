Bengaluru Weather Update: Will Rain Disrupt RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 Clash?

RCB vs SRH weather update: The countdown to the 2026 season of Indian Premier League is almost over, as the much-awaited “Festival of Cricket” begins on March 28. The opening clash will feature Royal Challengers Bengaluru taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ahead of the match, here's a look at the expected weather conditions and pitch behavior in Bengaluru.

Weather Forecast for RCB vs SRH

RCB vs SRH IPL 2026 match is scheduled to start at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, and there is only a slight chance of rain. Forecasts suggest a minimal 2–3% probability of showers during the evening. Temperatures are likely to range between 22°C and 33°C, with light winds of around 6 km/h and humidity hovering near 30%. While the chances of rain are low, Bengaluru's weather can be unpredictable.

What If Rain Interrupts Play?

In IPL league stage, if RCB vs SRH match is abandoned due to rain, both teams are awarded one point each. Therefore, if weather forces a washout in this game, Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad would share the points.

Pitch Report: Chinnaswamy Stadium

The Chinnaswamy pitch is widely regarded as a batting-friendly surface. The flat nature of the wicket allows the ball to come nicely onto the bat, often resulting in high-scoring encounters. Short boundaries further favor batters, encouraging aggressive stroke play.

Fast bowlers may get some early swing, especially under lights, but the conditions generally become more favorable for batting as the match progresses. Spinners typically find limited assistance, though disciplined bowling and variations can still be effective. Dew in the second innings can also play a key role, making it harder for bowlers to grip the ball and often prompting captains to opt for bowling first after winning the toss.

Head-to-Head Record

Sunrisers Hyderabad hold a slight edge over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in head-to-head encounters. Out of 25 matches played, Hyderabad have won 13, while RCB have secured 11 victories, with one match ending without a result.