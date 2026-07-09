'Sack Him' : Stokes Reacts To ICC Probe Over Retirement Video Breach

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom ICC investigated ECB for broadcasting Ben Stokes' retirement video.

The video with audio was released mid-match from dressing room.

ICC rules prohibit such footage from players' areas during play.

Stokes responded

Ben Stokes Video Controversy: Former England Test captain Ben Stokes has sent social media into a frenzy with a blunt, two-word response after the International Cricket Council (ICC) launched an investigation into his emotional retirement announcement. Replying to a report detailing how the ECB may have breached stringent anti-corruption regulations, Stokes casually posted: "Sack him." The controversy stems from the dramatic final hours of the all-rounder's international career, which concluded during the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge.

Dressing Room Video Controversy

Stokes informed his England teammates of his decision to step away from international cricket on the morning of day four, an address that was captured on camera inside the inner sanctum.

The video, complete with audio, was subsequently shared with major broadcasters and posted across social media channels at 15:25 BST just before the tea interval, and while the Test match was still very much alive.

However, the global governing body claims the timing of the release represents a direct violation of its code. In an official letter sent to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), the ICC alleged that broadcasting footage from the Players' and Match Officials' Areas (PMOA) while play was ongoing contravenes minimum standards.

Understanding the Anti-Corruption Rules

The PMOA standards were explicitly adopted by the ICC to fortify its anti-corruption code and regulate the flow of exploitable information from inside the ground.

Article 2.2.11: States that national cricket federations must ensure no fixed or temporary video cameras or recording equipment are set up within the dressing rooms for broadcasting purposes.

Prior Directives: The ICC had previously told the ECB that any media shot inside the PMOA must be stripped of audio and strictly held until after the match has officially concluded.

Stokes later explained that the mid-match release was a pre-arranged strategy coordinated between his management team including Michael Lumb and Neil Fairbrother and the ECB.

Ironically, as the news broke globally, Stokes was in the middle of a bowling spell, taking the wicket of New Zealand's Zak Foulkes with his very next delivery. The Test did not conclude until the following day.

Leadership Chaos at the ECB

The timing of the ICC's investigation adds further strain to an ECB leadership group already reeling from on-field failures and sudden off-field controversies.

Neither the governing body nor the ICC has made a formal public comment, though ECB chair Richard Thompson reportedly met with ICC chairman Jay Shah at Lord's just a day after the letter was dispatched.

With Stokes gone, England must now urgently find a new Test captain ahead of their three-match series against Pakistan in August. While vice-captain Harry Brook has stated it would be an "honour" to step up, the board is taking its time.

A broader review is currently underway following a miserable run of red-ball results including a punishing 4-1 Ashes defeat leaving the long-term futures of head coach Brendon McCullum and director of cricket Rob Key under immense scrutiny.