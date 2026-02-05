'You Should See State Of The Ball': Ben Stokes Finds Humor Despite Graphic Facial Injuries

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

England’s Test captain Ben Stokes has left fans stunned after sharing the aftermath of a painful run-in with a cricket ball. The 34-year-old all-rounder, recently home from a challenging winter, took to social media to show off a "battle-worn" look that would make even the toughest cricketers wince.

A Rough Homecoming

The images posted to Stokes’ Instagram stories on February 5th, 2026, tell a graphic story. His right eye is heavily swollen and bruised, accompanied by deep grazes on his cheek and lip. Perhaps most concerning was the sight of a bandage stuffed into his nose to stem the bleeding.

True to his gritty reputation, Stokes maintained his sense of humour. He captioned the shocking photo: “You should see the state of the cricket ball.”

Stokes' Instagram Story





Pressure Mounts After Ashes Fallout

This physical blow comes at a time of immense professional pressure. Following a 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia last month, the ECB is currently conducting a review of the team's performance.

While Stokes averaged a respectable 25.13 with the ball, his batting average of 18.40 across the series has led to intense scrutiny.

McCullum Fires Back at Critics

England coach Brendon McCullum has stepped in to defend his captain, calling some of the public and media backlash "out of order." The coaching staff is reportedly frustrated that the focus has landed so heavily on Stokes’ leadership rather than the collective failures during the tour.

Looking Ahead

Despite the gruesome appearance of the injury, the timeline for Stokes’ return remains optimistic.

County Duty: He is tentatively scheduled to appear for Durham in the opening rounds of the County Championship this April to regain form.

The Summer Season: England’s home summer officially begins at Lord’s on June 4th, where they will host New Zealand for the first Test of the series.

Fans are hopeful that their beloved Stokesy will be fully healed by the time the first ball is bowled at the Home of Cricket.