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HomeSportsCricketBen Stokes Could Lose England Captaincy Over Nightclub Controversy: Report

Ben Stokes Could Lose England Captaincy Over Nightclub Controversy: Report

Ben Stokes' Test captaincy reportedly under scrutiny as ECB launched an investigation into an alleged nightclub protocol breach involving Gus Atkinson.

By : Suyash Sahay, Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • ECB investigating Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson for protocol breach.
  • Nightclub incident happened following England's first Test match.
  • Stokes' captaincy reportedly under scrutiny; disciplinary action may follow.

Ben Stokes Controversy: England captain Ben Stokes could be facing one of the biggest challenges of his leadership tenure after the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launched an investigation into an alleged breach of team protocols. The probe centres on an incident at a nightclub involving Stokes and fellow England cricketer Gus Atkinson. Reports suggest that players from Saracens rugby club were also present as part of their end-of-season celebrations. While neither Stokes nor Atkinson is believed to have been injured, the matter has attracted serious attention from cricket authorities.

ECB Investigates Alleged Protocol Breach

The latest development has placed Stokes' position as England Test captain under scrutiny. According to ESPNCricinfo, the ECB considers the matter significant enough to examine potential disciplinary measures, with the possibility of a captaincy change among the options being discussed.

"The ECB is currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men's Test against New Zealand, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday morning when an incident took place. We are currently seeking further information, and an announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course." ECB said in a statement on Monday.

The controversy comes at a sensitive time for English cricket. Earlier this year, England's tour of Australia generated unwanted headlines after allegations emerged regarding a drinking culture within the squad.

Those concerns surfaced during a difficult Ashes campaign that ended with a 4-1 series defeat in January.

Also Check: Afghanistan Star Tosses All Drinks To Heat Troubled Fans In IND vs AFG Test

Harry Brook Could Step Into Leadership Role

Should the ECB decide to remove Stokes from the captaincy, vice-captain Harry Brook appears the leading candidate to take charge. Brook already serves as captain of England's white-ball sides and could be handed responsibility for the upcoming Test at The Oval in London.

The ECB confirmed that an investigation is underway and indicated that further decisions regarding team selection would follow once more information becomes available.

For now, England's preparations for the second Test have been overshadowed by uncertainty surrounding their skipper, with the outcome of the ECB's investigation likely to determine whether Stokes remains at the helm or whether a new captain will lead the side in the coming days.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current controversy involving Ben Stokes?

The ECB is investigating an alleged breach of team protocols after Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson were present at a nightclub following the first Test against New Zealand.

What potential consequences does Ben Stokes face?

The ECB considers the matter significant and is examining potential disciplinary measures, including the possibility of a captaincy change for Ben Stokes.

Who might replace Ben Stokes as captain?

Should Stokes be removed from captaincy, vice-captain Harry Brook, who leads England's white-ball sides, appears to be the leading candidate to take charge.

Has the ECB issued a statement regarding the incident?

Yes, the ECB confirmed they are investigating a breach of team protocols and are seeking further information. An announcement regarding the squad for the second Test will be made in due course.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 10:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
ECB Ben Stokes Gus Atkinson Ben Stokes Controversy
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