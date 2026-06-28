Ben Stokes will retire after the conclusion of the ongoing third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge. He announced his decision on the fourth day of the decisive contest.
WATCH: Ben Stokes Announces Shock International Retirement During England-New Zealand Test
Ben Stokes has announced he will retire from international cricket after the ongoing Test against New Zealand, bringing the curtain down on a remarkable career.
- Ben Stokes announced international cricket retirement after current match.
- Stokes announced retirement during the third Test's fourth day.
- He shared emotional decision with teammates before play began.
Ben Stokes Retirement: England captain Ben Stokes has announced that he will retire from international cricket after the conclusion of the ongoing third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career. The announcement came during the fourth day of the decisive contest, catching fans and the cricketing world by surprise. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the 35-year-old would step away from international cricket once the match concludes, uploading a clip of him announcing the decision to his teammates. Check it out:
One of England's all-time greatest captains, Ben Stokes, has decided to retire from international cricket at the end of this Test match.— England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 28, 2026
Ben, you have been the most inspirational captain, leader and legend this team could have ever hoped for.
We love you so much and wish you… pic.twitter.com/U5grq0F0kj
Stokes' Emotional Dressing Room Message
Before play began on the fourth day, Ben Stokes informed his teammates of his decision in an emotional dressing-room address.
Speaking to the squad, he said: "The reasons can wait, why, but I've had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand and I've got one more trip to do."
Stokes' international career began in 2011 before he made his Test debut during the 2013 Ashes series. Over the years, he established himself as one of England's greatest all-rounders, delivering unforgettable performances in both Tests and white-ball cricket while captaining the national side since 2022.
"That's the only thing I want, for everyone to give it not only for me, selfishly, but also for this team. I've got the emotional side out of it. Now it's time to go to work. Please, everyone else come with me." he added.
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Retirement Follows Difficult Few Weeks
The retirement announcement comes just days after Ben Stokes returned to England's playing XI following a disciplinary suspension.
The all-rounder missed the second Test against New Zealand after breaching the team's curfew following England's victory at Lord's. The incident also involved fast bowler Gus Atkinson, with reports later revealing an altercation involving a rugby player.
Stokes returned to lead England in the series decider at Trent Bridge before announcing that it would be his final appearance in international cricket. From iconic match-winning knocks to transformative leadership, he departs as one of the defining figures of modern English cricket.
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Frequently Asked Questions
When is Ben Stokes retiring from international cricket?
What was Ben Stokes' role in the England cricket team?
Ben Stokes established himself as one of England's greatest all-rounders. He also captained the national side since 2022, delivering transformative leadership.
How did Ben Stokes inform his teammates of his retirement?
Before play on the fourth day, Ben Stokes informed his teammates of his decision in an emotional dressing-room address. The ECB also confirmed this, sharing a clip of him telling them.
Why did Ben Stokes miss a recent Test match against New Zealand?
Stokes missed the second Test against New Zealand due to a disciplinary suspension. He breached the team's curfew following England's victory at Lord's.