WATCH: Ben Stokes Announces Shock International Retirement During England-New Zealand Test

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ben Stokes announced international cricket retirement after current match.

Stokes announced retirement during the third Test's fourth day.

He shared emotional decision with teammates before play began.

Ben Stokes Retirement: England captain Ben Stokes has announced that he will retire from international cricket after the conclusion of the ongoing third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, bringing the curtain down on a glittering career. The announcement came during the fourth day of the decisive contest, catching fans and the cricketing world by surprise. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) confirmed that the 35-year-old would step away from international cricket once the match concludes, uploading a clip of him announcing the decision to his teammates. Check it out:

One of England's all-time greatest captains, Ben Stokes, has decided to retire from international cricket at the end of this Test match.



Ben, you have been the most inspirational captain, leader and legend this team could have ever hoped for.



We love you so much and wish you… pic.twitter.com/U5grq0F0kj June 28, 2026

Stokes' Emotional Dressing Room Message

Before play began on the fourth day, Ben Stokes informed his teammates of his decision in an emotional dressing-room address.

Speaking to the squad, he said: "The reasons can wait, why, but I've had many trips to the well before for this team, for you blokes, for people beforehand and I've got one more trip to do."

Stokes' international career began in 2011 before he made his Test debut during the 2013 Ashes series. Over the years, he established himself as one of England's greatest all-rounders, delivering unforgettable performances in both Tests and white-ball cricket while captaining the national side since 2022.

"That's the only thing I want, for everyone to give it not only for me, selfishly, but also for this team. I've got the emotional side out of it. Now it's time to go to work. Please, everyone else come with me." he added.

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Retirement Follows Difficult Few Weeks

The retirement announcement comes just days after Ben Stokes returned to England's playing XI following a disciplinary suspension.

The all-rounder missed the second Test against New Zealand after breaching the team's curfew following England's victory at Lord's. The incident also involved fast bowler Gus Atkinson, with reports later revealing an altercation involving a rugby player.

Stokes returned to lead England in the series decider at Trent Bridge before announcing that it would be his final appearance in international cricket. From iconic match-winning knocks to transformative leadership, he departs as one of the defining figures of modern English cricket.