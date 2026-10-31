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English NewsSportsCricketBCCI Women Marks 50 Years Of India's Test Cricket Journey, Reveals Historic First Playing XI

BCCI Women Marks 50 Years Of India's Test Cricket Journey, Reveals Historic First Playing XI

India's First Ever Playing XI: BCCI Women celebrated 50 years of India's Test cricket journey by remembering the 11 players who featured in India's first-ever women's Test against the West Indies.

Written By : Prateek Thakur |  Updated at : 31 Oct 2026 08:04 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BCCI marked 50 years of Indian women's Test cricket.
  • Board shared India's first-ever women's Test playing XI.
  • Pioneering players from debut Test against West Indies recognized.
  • This anniversary honored players' legacy and cricket contributions.

India's First Ever Playing XI: Indian women's cricket has completed 50 years in Test cricket, marking a major milestone in the history of the sport in the country. To commemorate the occasion, BCCI Women revisited the team's first-ever Test appearance against the West Indies and shared the names of the 11 players who represented India in that historic match.

The special post, shared on Saturday, brought attention to the cricketers who laid the foundation for India's journey in the longest format. The occasion also offered fans a chance to revisit a landmark moment from women's cricket history.

BCCI Shares India's First-Ever Women's Test Playing XI

BCCI Women published the list under the title 'India's First-Ever Playing XI', recognising the 11 players who featured in the team's maiden Test match against the West Indies 50 years ago.

The historic line-up featured:

  1. Sandhya Mazumdar
  2. Shobha Pandit
  3. Fowzieh Khalili
  4. Sudha Shah
  5. Shantha Rangaswamy (Captain)
  6. Ujwala Nikam
  7. Shubhangi Kulkarni
  8. Susan Itticheria
  9. Diana Edulji
  10. Sharmila Chakraborty
  11. Behroze Edulji

Shantha Rangaswamy led the side as captain, while Fowzieh Khalili took on wicketkeeping duties.

WATCH: BCCI Shares India's First Ever Playing XI

'11 Names Forever Part Of The History Books'

Alongside the team list, BCCI Women shared a message recognising the significance of the occasion and the players who made the first appearance possible.

"11 names forever part of the history books. Turning back the clock to this day 50 years ago as the Indian Women's Team took to the field for the first time in a Test vs West Indies," the board wrote.

The anniversary celebrates more than the passage of five decades. It also recognises the contribution of the women who represented India at the beginning of its Test cricket journey, creating a legacy for generations of players who followed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What milestone did Indian women's cricket recently achieve in Test cricket?

Indian women's cricket completed 50 years in Test cricket. This significant milestone commemorates their first-ever Test appearance.

Who did the Indian women's team play in their first-ever Test match?

The Indian women's team played their first-ever Test match against the West Indies. This historic game took place 50 years ago.

Who captained the Indian women's team in their maiden Test match?

Shantha Rangaswamy led the Indian women's team as captain. Fowzieh Khalili took on the wicketkeeping duties in that historic match.

How did BCCI commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Indian women's first Test?

BCCI Women revisited the team's first-ever Test appearance and shared the names of the 11 players. They published the list under the title 'India's First-Ever Playing XI'.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 Oct 2026 08:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Shantha Rangaswamy BCCI Women Indian Women's Cricket Indian Women’s Cricket Women's Test Cricket
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