BCCI Women Marks 50 Years Of India's Test Cricket Journey, Reveals Historic First Playing XI

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI marked 50 years of Indian women's Test cricket.

Board shared India's first-ever women's Test playing XI.

Pioneering players from debut Test against West Indies recognized.

This anniversary honored players' legacy and cricket contributions.

India's First Ever Playing XI: Indian women's cricket has completed 50 years in Test cricket, marking a major milestone in the history of the sport in the country. To commemorate the occasion, BCCI Women revisited the team's first-ever Test appearance against the West Indies and shared the names of the 11 players who represented India in that historic match.

The special post, shared on Saturday, brought attention to the cricketers who laid the foundation for India's journey in the longest format. The occasion also offered fans a chance to revisit a landmark moment from women's cricket history.

BCCI Shares India's First-Ever Women's Test Playing XI

BCCI Women published the list under the title 'India's First-Ever Playing XI', recognising the 11 players who featured in the team's maiden Test match against the West Indies 50 years ago.

The historic line-up featured:

Sandhya Mazumdar Shobha Pandit Fowzieh Khalili Sudha Shah Shantha Rangaswamy (Captain) Ujwala Nikam Shubhangi Kulkarni Susan Itticheria Diana Edulji Sharmila Chakraborty Behroze Edulji

Shantha Rangaswamy led the side as captain, while Fowzieh Khalili took on wicketkeeping duties.

WATCH: BCCI Shares India's First Ever Playing XI

1️⃣1️⃣ names forever part of the history books 📝 🫡 🗓️ Turning back the clock to this day 5️⃣0️⃣ years ago as the Indian Women's Team took to the field for the first time in a Test vs West Indies 🙌 #TeamIndia https://t.co/jDfsrshkG4 — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) October 31, 2026

'11 Names Forever Part Of The History Books'

Alongside the team list, BCCI Women shared a message recognising the significance of the occasion and the players who made the first appearance possible.

"11 names forever part of the history books. Turning back the clock to this day 50 years ago as the Indian Women's Team took to the field for the first time in a Test vs West Indies," the board wrote.

The anniversary celebrates more than the passage of five decades. It also recognises the contribution of the women who represented India at the beginning of its Test cricket journey, creating a legacy for generations of players who followed.