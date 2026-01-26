BCCI VP Slams Pakistan For 'Provoking' Bangladesh In T20 World Cup Row

In a sharp rebuke to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla has accused Pakistan of unnecessary interference and attempting to sabotage India-Bangladesh cricket relations.

Shukla clarified that India was fully committed to hosting Bangladesh for the 2026 T20 World Cup, but accused Pakistan of "misleading" its neighbors into a confrontational stance.

"Unwarranted Provocation"

Vice President Rajeev Shukla stated that BCCI worked extensively with ICC to ensure all teams, including Bangladesh, felt secure.

However, he alleged that Pakistan intervened without cause, provoking Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to demand neutral venues despite robust security assurances from Indian authorities.

“We wanted Bangladesh to play and we also assured full security, but since they have made this decision, it is very difficult to change the entire schedule at the last moment. This is why Scotland was brought in,” Rajeev Shukla told ANI.

"Pakistan is intervening in the matter without any reason and provoking Bangladesh… Everyone knows the brutality done by Pakistan on the Bangladeshis, and now they are trying to mislead them, which is completely wrong,” Shukla added.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Scotland will replace Bangladesh at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla says, "We wanted Bangladesh to play and we also assured full security, but since they have made this decision, it is very difficult to change the entire… pic.twitter.com/HZ7XecHOAX — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026

Agenda Behind Pak's Interference

BCCI believes Pakistan's involvement is a calculated move to legitimize "Neutral Venue" model - a system Pakistan currently uses for its own matches in Sri Lanka.

By encouraging Bangladesh to boycott Indian venues, BCCI suggests Pakistan is attempting to set a precedent that would diminish India's status as a reliable global host.

VP Rajeev Shukla emphasized that exclusion of Bangladesh - now replaced by Scotland - in T20 World Cup is a loss for fans, blaming the diplomatic impasse on outside "incitement" rather than genuine security threats.

He reaffirmed that India remains a safe haven for international sport and that other participating nations have expressed full confidence in the local arrangements.