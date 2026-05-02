BCCI Unveils India Squad For Women’s T20 World Cup 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI names Harmanpreet Kaur captain for T20 World Cup 2026.

Smriti Mandhana continues as vice captain.

India faces tough Group A including Australia, South Africa.

India Women's T20 WC Squad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the Indian squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026, with the tournament set to get underway next month in England. Expectations will be high as India head into the competition with a balanced and experienced group of players. Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the side, while Smriti Mandhana has been named her deputy for a squad of proven match-winners and emerging talent.

India Women's T20 WC Squad

Here's a look at India's full squad for the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2027:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Shree Charani, Yastika Bhatia, Nandini Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundahti Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav

India’s squad features several established names who have consistently delivered in international cricket. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur will once again shoulder the responsibility of leading the side, with Smriti Mandhana providing stability at the top as vice-captain.

The batting unit also includes the aggressive Shafali Verma and the dependable Jemimah Rodrigues. The middle order and all-round options are bolstered by players like Deepti Sharma and Richa Ghosh, who will also handle wicketkeeping duties. The squad also includes Yastika Bhatia and Bharti Fulmali, adding further depth to the batting line-up.

India’s bowling attack appears well-rounded, with Renuka Singh Thakur spearheading the pace unit, supported by Arundhati Reddy and emerging talents like Kranti Gaud. Spin options such as Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil are expected to play key roles, especially in English conditions.

Tough Group Awaits India In England

The wait is over! ⌛



🚨 Presenting #TeamIndia’s squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 🇮🇳



Let's bring out the cheers for #WomenInBlue 🤩#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/vZTGtqeTZL — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 2, 2026

The Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 will take place in England from June 12 to July 5, with India placed in a competitive Group 1. The team will face stiff opposition from defending champions Australia, along with South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands.

This group presents a challenging pathway to the knockout stages, with multiple strong sides capable of upsetting the balance. India will need to be at their best right from the group stage to secure qualification.

India head into the tournament with confidence after lifting the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2025 on home soil. However, their recent T20I series loss against South Africa, where they were beaten 4-1, highlights areas that need improvement.

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