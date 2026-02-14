BCCI Told MS Dhoni To Quit Captaincy; Former Selector Reveals Shocking Details

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







While the leadership shift from Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill dominated headlines in 2025, a decade-long mystery regarding the 2017 transition from MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli has finally been unraveled.

Stunning new details from former national selector Jatin Paranjpe reveal that the legendary captain didn't just decide to walk away on his own; he was respectfully nudged by the board to make room for Kohli.

A Tense One-Hour Wait

The decision to move on from India’s most successful white-ball leader took place during a domestic match in Nagpur in January 2017. Paranjpe, appearing on The Great Indian Cricket Show, recalled the anxiety of the moment as he and then-chief selector MSK Prasad watched Dhoni finish a grueling one-hour net session before approaching him.

"We had prepared how to tell him in the most respectful way," Paranjpe shared. "So we went to him and said, 'You know, Mahi, I think it's the right time to move on'."

Rather than resisting the change, Dhoni’s reaction was immediate and graceful. He referred to Prasad as "Anna" and agreed that the timing was perfect, asking the committee exactly what they needed from him to facilitate the process.

The Late-Night Email That Ended an Era

To make the transition official and avoid public speculation of a forced removal, the selection committee asked Dhoni to submit his resignation in writing. That same night, the board received a brief, professional email stating: "I would like to step down."

The move was met with significant public backlash at the time, but the selectors viewed it as a necessary, albeit difficult, decision to prepare the team for the 2019 World Cup. Dhoni, then 35, had already secured his legacy as the only captain to win the T20 World Cup (2007), the ODI World Cup (2011), and the Champions Trophy (2013).

"Virat is Like My Brother": The Promise of Support

One of the most revealing aspects of the transition was Dhoni’s immediate commitment to the new leadership. He assured the selectors that there would be no friction between him and the incoming captain.

A Mentor’s Vow: Dhoni promised to work completely with Kohli, stating, "He is like my brother. I will do everything that is required for him."

Bridging the Gap: He pledged to share his vast tactical experience from behind the stumps to help build a winning white-ball unit.

This seamless handover allowed Kohli to lead India with the security of having a senior tactical mind by his side, eventually guiding the team to the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup before Dhoni’s final international appearance in 2020.