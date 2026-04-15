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HomeSportsCricketBCCI To Sack Gautam Gambhir As India Coach? Here's What We Know

BCCI To Sack Gautam Gambhir As India Coach? Here's What We Know

Former pacer Munaf Patel defends Gautam Gambhir amid sacking rumours. He warns BCCI that handling stars like Kohli and Rohit will become impossible without him.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 15 Apr 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Munaf Patel warns BCCI against removing head coach Gambhir.
  • Gambhir's honesty causes friction with senior players like Kohli.
  • Patel says Gambhir has necessary 'fear-based' control system.
  • BCCI reportedly stands by Gambhir until 2027 World Cup.

Amidst a whirlwind of speculation regarding the future of India’s head coach, former pacer Munaf Patel has issued a stark warning to the BCCI. As whispers of a potential coaching change grow louder following India's inconsistent Test form, Patel argues that removing Gautam Gambhir would trigger a man-management crisis that the board is ill-equipped to handle.

Since taking the reins in July 2024, Gambhir has been a divisive figure. While he has secured three major trophies, the 2025 Champions Trophy, the 2025 Asia Cup, and the 2026 T20 World Cup, his uncompromising approach toward senior players has reportedly ruffled feathers in the corridors of power.

‘Try Saying No To Kohli or Rohit’

Speaking on the TOI Sports’ Bombay Sport Exchange Podcast, Munaf Patel did not mince words about the difficulty of Gambhir’s role. He highlighted that the head coach's greatest strength, his honesty, is exactly what makes him a target for critics.

“Just remember this, if a head coach like Gautam Gambhir is removed, then handling the players will become very difficult. He is a genuine person; he calls the truth as it is, and many people don't like that,” Patel stated.

The 2011 World Cup winner pointed specifically to the challenge of managing modern icons. “Man-management is the most important thing. And it is not easy. Try saying no to someone like Virat Kohli. Try saying no to Rohit Sharma. Tell me, how many people is Gautam Gambhir making enemies of just to coach the country?”

A ‘Fear-Based’ System Under Attack

Patel believes that the current "star culture" in Indian cricket requires a disciplinarian rather than a friend. He credits Gambhir with having the "guts" to drop underperforming legends, a trait that has led to a noticeable shift in team protocol, including stricter family policies during international tours.

“The coach should have control. He can't be a friend. If he is, then you are spoiling the system. There should be fear,” Patel added. He warned that if Gambhir were to leave before the end of his tenure, the team structure would likely "scatter," as few others possess the "complete controlling system" Gambhir has established.

Tenure Through 2027

Despite the criticism over Test series losses to Australia and South Africa, the BCCI appears to be standing by their man for now. Sources indicate that Gambhir’s contract remains valid until the 2027 ODI World Cup, with a possible extension to 2028 if the team maintains its white-ball dominance.

For the BCCI, the dilemma is clear: do they prioritise the traditional format’s results or the disciplined, trophy-winning culture Gambhir has instilled? As Munaf Patel suggests, the cost of sacking Gambhir might be far higher than the board is willing to pay.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Munaf Patel's main concern regarding Gautam Gambhir's coaching?

Munaf Patel warns that removing Gautam Gambhir would lead to a man-management crisis that the BCCI might struggle to handle.

What successes has Gautam Gambhir had as head coach?

Gautam Gambhir has secured three major trophies: the 2025 Champions Trophy, the 2025 Asia Cup, and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Why does Munaf Patel believe Gambhir's honesty is a challenge?

Patel states that Gambhir's honesty and tendency to call things as they are can be disliked by many, making his coaching role difficult.

What kind of system does Patel believe is needed in Indian cricket?

Patel thinks a disciplinarian with 'fear' in the system is necessary, rather than a coach who is a friend, to manage star players effectively.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 15 Apr 2026 07:49 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gautam Gambhir Munaf Patel BCCI
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