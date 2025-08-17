BCCI To Organise Training Camp In UAE Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 - Details Inside

The Indian cricket team, currently on a month-long break, returns to action with Asia Cup 2025, where rustiness could be an issue after the layoff. To counter this, Suryakumar Yadav and his squad will attend a preparatory camp in the UAE to adapt to conditions before the tournament.

The camp will allow Suryakumar Yadav and his men to get acclimatised to the hot and dry conditions of Dubai and Sharjah, where most of the Asia Cup matches are scheduled.

India to hold UAE camp ahead of Asia Cup

According to a report in The Indian Express, the squad will assemble in India and then fly out 3-4 days before the tournament for an intensive training program. The emphasis will be on match simulations, power-hitting drills, and fine-tuning bowling combinations in subcontinental conditions.

Initially, the idea of holding the camp in India was considered, but players reportedly preferred a UAE-based camp to train under similar conditions to the tournament venues. This move is expected to help the team hit the ground running when they open their campaign.

“Instead of having a camp here (India), the team will fly three-four days early so that they can get decent practice before the tournament starts,” a source said to Indian Express.

Pakistan to have far more practice

Meanwhile, arch-rivals Pakistan will enter the Asia Cup with far more match practice. They have a home camp, a tri-series, and bilateral matches scheduled before the tournament. This makes India’s preparation all the more crucial, as both teams are set for a highly anticipated clash in Dubai.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match date

The most awaited clash of the Asia Cup 2025 will see India take on Pakistan on September 14 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Stadium.

The fixture is set to be the marquee contest of the group stage and is expected to draw a packed crowd. Both teams are preparing differently—Pakistan will arrive with more match practice from bilateral series, while India will sharpen their skills in a UAE training camp arranged by the BCCI.