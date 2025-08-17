Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
IPL 2025Live ScoreSchedulesResults
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeSportsCricketBCCI To Organise Training Camp In UAE Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 - Details Inside

BCCI To Organise Training Camp In UAE Ahead Of Asia Cup 2025 - Details Inside

The Indian squad will assemble in India and then fly out to UAE, 3-4 days before the tournament for an intensive training program.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 11:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

The Indian cricket team, currently on a month-long break, returns to action with Asia Cup 2025, where rustiness could be an issue after the layoff. To counter this, Suryakumar Yadav and his squad will attend a preparatory camp in the UAE to adapt to conditions before the tournament.

The camp will allow Suryakumar Yadav and his men to get acclimatised to the hot and dry conditions of Dubai and Sharjah, where most of the Asia Cup matches are scheduled.

India to hold UAE camp ahead of Asia Cup 

According to a report in The Indian Express, the squad will assemble in India and then fly out 3-4 days before the tournament for an intensive training program. The emphasis will be on match simulations, power-hitting drills, and fine-tuning bowling combinations in subcontinental conditions.

Initially, the idea of holding the camp in India was considered, but players reportedly preferred a UAE-based camp to train under similar conditions to the tournament venues. This move is expected to help the team hit the ground running when they open their campaign.

“Instead of having a camp here (India), the team will fly three-four days early so that they can get decent practice before the tournament starts,” a source said to Indian Express.

Pakistan to have far more practice

Meanwhile, arch-rivals Pakistan will enter the Asia Cup with far more match practice. They have a home camp, a tri-series, and bilateral matches scheduled before the tournament. This makes India’s preparation all the more crucial, as both teams are set for a highly anticipated clash in Dubai.

India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 match date

The most awaited clash of the Asia Cup 2025 will see India take on Pakistan on September 14 (Sunday) at the Dubai International Stadium.

The fixture is set to be the marquee contest of the group stage and is expected to draw a packed crowd. Both teams are preparing differently—Pakistan will arrive with more match practice from bilateral series, while India will sharpen their skills in a UAE training camp arranged by the BCCI.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 10:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Asia Cup Asia Cup 2025 India Training Camp UAE
Preferred Sources
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
J-K: 4 Dead, 6 Injured In Cloudburst In Kathua, Remote Village Cut Off
J-K: 4 Dead, 6 Injured In Cloudburst In Kathua, Remote Village Cut Off
Celebrities
Firing Outside Elvish Yadav’s Gurugram Residence; Police Probe Underway
Gunmen Open Fire Outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s House In Gurugram, Police Investigating
World
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
Zelenskyy Urges Putin To 'Stop The Killing', Says Russia's Refusal To Agree To Ceasefire 'Complicates Situation'
World
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Putin Keeps This Demand To Halt Ukraine War During Alaska Summit, Zelenskyy Rejects: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Highlights Tech and Energy Revolution for a Developed India | ABP NEWS
Independence Day 2025: PM Modi Calls for Technological Self-Reliance, Challenges Youth to Build India's Future
Independence Day: PM Modi Salutes Operation Sindoor Heroes, Highlights Military’s Bold Strike on Terrorists
Independence Day: India’s 79th Independence Day Marked by Spectacular Aerial Tribute | ABP NEWS
Independence Day: PM Modi Inspected Guard of Honour with Pride and Determination | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live
ABP Live
Diversified By States, United At Battlefield
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget