BCCI To Ignore Mohammad Shami For Afghanistan Test Despite India's Pace Injury Crisis

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India shifts focus to Afghanistan Test post-IPL 2026.

Mohammed Shami's Test return remains unlikely.

Selectors prioritize strongest XI despite bowler availability.

Workload management key for bowlers like Bumrah.

In what’s next after IPL 2026, there is a one-off Test match against Afghanistan national cricket team that India will be eyeing as they shift focus from T20 cricket to the red-ball format. The playing XI for the match has already become one of the most talked-about topics, and on that note, Mohammed Shami - one of India’s most experienced fast bowlers remains a major point of discussion regarding his inclusion in the squad.

Not once, but on several occasions over the last few years, the selection committee has made it clear that it has gradually moved on from Shami in the Test setup. Despite the veteran pacer continuing to impress selectors in domestic cricket and delivering strong performances in the previous Ranji Trophy season, reports suggest a comeback may still remain unlikely.

As per a report by Times of India , the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is expected to meet soon to discuss India’s Test roadmap, with the immediate focus being the one-off Afghanistan Test beginning on June 6.

ALSO READ | WATCH: Alia Bhatt's Casual Moment With F1 Star Carlos Sainz In France Goes Viral

Fast Bowlers Availability

The Afghanistan Test will not be a part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, the selectors and team management want to field their strongest possible XI.

However, one major challenge remains the availability of fast bowlers, especially with the Test scheduled less than a week after the IPL 2026 final. The selectors are currently waiting for the playoff line-up to be confirmed, as that will determine which bowlers are free for national duty.

Following Tuesday’s IPL matches, only Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have been eliminated from the tournament, which could make Jasprit Bumrah available for the Afghanistan Test. However, workload management around Bumrah is expected to be a key topic.

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya Could Miss Another MI IPL 2026 Match Despite Returning To Training: Report

Will Shami Get Another Opportunity?

With Akash Deep and Harshit Rana still recovering from injuries, Shami could have emerged as a possible option for the squad. But reports indicate that the BCCI may not revisit the experienced pacer despite his domestic performances.

India still have bowling options like Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and fast-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in contention for the Test match. Young pacer Anshul Kamboj is also part of the discussion after making his debut during last year’s England tour.

“The selectors don’t believe in compromising the Test squad just because India are playing Afghanistan. They want the best lineup to play and don’t want to distribute Test caps easily. Siraj’s workload threshold is very high. Prasidh hasn’t played an IPL match since April 24. Nitish Kumar Reddy is also seen as someone who can contribute to the seam-bowling department. The BCCI monitors all data points when it comes to workload management,” a BCCI source told.

Adding further, the source said, “A call on Bumrah will be taken after a detailed discussion. The last time India played Afghanistan in a Test match, the frontline XI was fielded.”

With team combinations, workload concerns and injury updates all coming into the picture, it now remains to be seen whether Mohammed Shami can find his place in India’s red-ball format.