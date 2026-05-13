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HomeSportsCricketBCCI To Ignore Mohammad Shami For Afghanistan Test Despite India's Pace Injury Crisis

BCCI To Ignore Mohammad Shami For Afghanistan Test Despite India's Pace Injury Crisis

Mohammed Shami remains a major point of discussion ahead of India’s one-off Test against Afghanistan, with reports suggesting the selectors may still not consider the veteran pacer for a comeback.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 13 May 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India shifts focus to Afghanistan Test post-IPL 2026.
  • Mohammed Shami's Test return remains unlikely.
  • Selectors prioritize strongest XI despite bowler availability.
  • Workload management key for bowlers like Bumrah.

In what’s next after IPL 2026, there is a one-off Test match against Afghanistan national cricket team that India will be eyeing as they shift focus from T20 cricket to the red-ball format. The playing XI for the match has already become one of the most talked-about topics, and on that note, Mohammed Shami - one of India’s most experienced fast bowlers  remains a major point of discussion regarding his inclusion in the squad.

Not once, but on several occasions over the last few years, the selection committee has made it clear that it has gradually moved on from Shami in the Test setup. Despite the veteran pacer continuing to impress selectors in domestic cricket and delivering strong performances in the previous Ranji Trophy season, reports suggest a comeback may still remain unlikely.

As per a report by Times of India , the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee is expected to meet soon to discuss India’s Test roadmap, with the immediate focus being the one-off Afghanistan Test beginning on June 6.

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Fast Bowlers Availability

The Afghanistan Test will not be a part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle, the selectors and team management want to field their strongest possible XI.

However, one major challenge remains the availability of fast bowlers, especially with the Test scheduled less than a week after the IPL 2026 final. The selectors are currently waiting for the playoff line-up to be confirmed, as that will determine which bowlers are free for national duty.

Following Tuesday’s IPL matches, only Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants have been eliminated from the tournament, which could make Jasprit Bumrah available for the Afghanistan Test. However, workload management around Bumrah is expected to be a key topic.

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Will Shami Get Another Opportunity?

With Akash Deep and Harshit Rana still recovering from injuries, Shami could have emerged as a possible option for the squad. But reports indicate that the BCCI may not revisit the experienced pacer despite his domestic performances.

India still have bowling options like Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and fast-bowling all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy in contention for the Test match. Young pacer Anshul Kamboj is also part of the discussion after making his debut during last year’s England tour.

“The selectors don’t believe in compromising the Test squad just because India are playing Afghanistan. They want the best lineup to play and don’t want to distribute Test caps easily. Siraj’s workload threshold is very high. Prasidh hasn’t played an IPL match since April 24. Nitish Kumar Reddy is also seen as someone who can contribute to the seam-bowling department. The BCCI monitors all data points when it comes to workload management,” a BCCI source told.

Adding further, the source said, “A call on Bumrah will be taken after a detailed discussion. The last time India played Afghanistan in a Test match, the frontline XI was fielded.”

With team combinations, workload concerns and injury updates all coming into the picture, it now remains to be seen whether Mohammed Shami can find his place in India’s red-ball format.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Mohammed Shami likely to be included in India's Test squad for the Afghanistan match?

Reports suggest that despite strong domestic performances, the selection committee may have moved on from Shami in the Test setup, making his comeback unlikely.

What is the main challenge in selecting the Indian Test squad for the Afghanistan match?

The primary challenge is the availability of fast bowlers due to the Test being scheduled shortly after the IPL 2026 final, and workload management for key players like Jasprit Bumrah.

Which other bowlers are in contention for the Test match against Afghanistan?

Options include Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nitish Kumar Reddy, and young pacer Anshul Kamboj. Jasprit Bumrah's availability will be decided after discussions.

What is the selection committee's approach to picking the playing XI for the Afghanistan Test?

The selectors aim to field the strongest possible XI and do not want to distribute Test caps easily, even against a team like Afghanistan.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 06:32 PM (IST)
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Mohammed Shami India Vs Afghanistan Test
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