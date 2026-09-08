BCCI Takes Strict Action Over Age Fraud Ahead Of Ind vs Aus U-19 Series

BCCI has removed Rohit Yadav from India’s Under-19 squads for the upcoming ODI and multi-day series against Australia U-19 following an investigation into discrepancies in his age records. The board’s Junior Cricket Committee has named Aryan Savasani of the Saurashtra Cricket Association as Rohit’s replacement in the ODI squad, while Tanmay Baloda of the Haryana Cricket Association has been added to the multi-day team.

Rohit had previously represented the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) in age-group cricket. An investigation conducted by CAB reportedly found a 27-month discrepancy in his age records and revealed that his recorded year of birth had been changed on three occasions.

The development comes shortly after Rohit was part of the India U-19 squad that toured Sri Lanka.

BCCI issues statement

Confirming Rohit’s removal, BCCI said that he had originally been selected for the India U-19 matches against Australia in Rajkot and Ahmedabad but was subsequently withdrawn because of age-related discrepancies.

The board stated, "Rohit Yadav was selected for the India Under-19 team for the matches against Australia Under-19 in Rajkot and Ahmedabad but has been removed from the squad due to age-related discrepancies."

Updated India U-19 ODI squad

Lakshya Raichandani (C), Yashvardhan Chauhan (VC), Rajat Baghel (WK), Aryaveer Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (WK), V. Yashveer, Shavin Vinod, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkat, Kavya Patel, Aryan Savasani.

Updated India U-19 multi-day squad

Yashvardhan Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (WK), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Ishan Om, Ayan Akram, Pranav Raghavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav, Tanmay Baloda.

India U-19 vs Australia U-19 ODI schedule

The three-match ODI series will begin in Rajkot on September 18. The second game is scheduled for September 21, followed by the third on September 23. All three ODIs will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.

Multi-day series schedule

India U-19 and Australia U-19 will also face each other in a two-match multi-day series. The opening game will start on September 27 at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot. The second multi-day match is scheduled to begin on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.