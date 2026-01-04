Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BCCI's Strong Response To Bangladesh's Move To Relocate T20 World Cup Games

BCCI's Strong Response To Bangladesh's Move To Relocate T20 World Cup Games

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 04 Jan 2026 10:39 AM (IST)

The cricketing ties between India and Bangladesh have reached a significant low following the Mustafizur Rahman controversy, with BCCI now issuing a "blunt reality check" to Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) regarding their attempt to shift T20 World Cup 2026 matches.

The Context of Conflict

The tension began when BCCI instructed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladeshi pacer Mustafizur Rahman, citing "recent developments" and security concerns.

In retaliation, Bangladesh’s interim government sports advisor, Asif Nazrul, directed BCB to approach ICC to move Bangladesh’s World Cup fixtures out of India.

Nazrul argued that if an individual player like Mustafizur is not deemed safe for IPL, the entire national team cannot be expected to feel secure playing in India.

BCCI’s "Logistical Nightmare" Response

According to PTI, responding to reports that BCB is seeking to relocate its matches to co-host Sri Lanka, senior BCCI sources have dismissed the request as "highly impractical" and "next to impossible."

BCCI’s reality check highlights several critical factors:

Logistical Deadlock: With the tournament scheduled to begin on February 7, 2026, the schedule is already set. Changing venues now would be a "logistical nightmare" involving the cancellation and re-booking of flights, hotels, and local transport for teams, officials, and broadcast crews.

Opposition Scheduling: Moving Bangladesh's games would directly affect their opponents (England, West Indies, Nepal, and Italy), whose travel plans are finalized.

Broadcasting Constraints: On most matchdays, three games are scheduled simultaneously across India and Sri Lanka. Shifting more games to Sri Lanka would strain the existing broadcasting infrastructure and support staff already deployed at specific venues.

Escalating Diplomatic Friction

The fallout has extended beyond World Cup. BCCI has officially put India’s 2026 tour of Bangladesh on hold, stating that no bilateral series will proceed without explicit clearance from the Indian government.

This move mirrors India's long-standing policy toward Pakistan, suggesting that Bangladesh may face a similar "cricketing freeze" due to the ongoing political unrest in the country.

While Pakistan is already set to play all its matches in Sri Lanka as part of a pre-arranged "hybrid model," BCCI insists that a similar last-minute exemption for Bangladesh is not feasible.

For now, ICC remains the final arbener, but BCCI's firm stance suggests that the matches against West Indies, Italy, and England are likely to remain at Eden Gardens as originally planned.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 04 Jan 2026 10:39 AM (IST)
