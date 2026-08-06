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English NewsSportsCricketBCCI Standardises Bronco & 2K Fitness Tests To Fix Player Breakdowns Post England Tour

BCCI Standardises Bronco & 2K Fitness Tests To Fix Player Breakdowns Post England Tour

Following frequent player breakdowns during the England tour, the BCCI is introducing standardized base targets for the Bronco and 2K fitness tests to fix team fitness.

Written By : ABP Live Sports |  Updated at : 06 Aug 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Management holds medical staff accountable for player fitness deficiencies.

Rattled by frequent injury breakdowns, player cramping, and a visible dip in athletic standards during the white-ball tour of Ireland and England, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the medical team at the Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru are overhauling the national team's fitness framework.

In a major move to restore uniform standards across the squad, the BCCI is establishing strict, standardised base parameters for the newly introduced Bronco test and 2K running test, putting an end to non-definitive, relaxed target-setting for senior and recovering players.

Shift From Yo-Yo To Bronco Test

The Indian team underwent a structural shift in its strength and conditioning philosophy after Adrian Leroux replaced Soham Desai as the team's strength and conditioning coach last year. Under Leroux, the agility-driven Bronco test replaced the long-standing Yo-Yo test as the primary metric to evaluate player fitness. However, the transition lacked consistency. Until recently, the Bronco test had no uniform baseline parameter, causing confusion and a lack of alignment between the CoE in Bengaluru and the Indian team management.

ALSO READ: BCCI Cracks Down On Team India Fitness After England Tour: Report

Mandatory Base Parameters Introduced

To eliminate ambiguity, the BCCI medical team has rolled out official benchmark figures for all contracted players:

Bronco Test: Players must complete the shuttle-run drills within a benchmark time of 5.15 to 5.20 minutes to be declared fit for selection.

2K Running Test: A mandatory threshold of 9 to 10 minutes has been set to complete the 2 km run.

Yo-Yo Test Baseline: For context, the BCCI previously relied on a baseline score of 16.5 on the Yo-Yo test.

Lax Target Allocations And Favoritism Flagged

Sources within the BCCI revealed that inconsistent testing guidelines severely damaged overall fitness levels. Over the past year, the CoE had set customized, often relaxed targets for certain senior players to help them pass fitness evaluations comfortably. Furthermore, CoE staff reportedly cleared players like Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy hastily to meet immediate team management selections rather than ensuring full athletic readiness.

Team Management Holds Medical Staff Accountable

With players suffering frequent cramps even in favorable, cool English weather, the BCCI executive leadership led by secretary Devajit Saikia and team management questioned Team India's lead physio, Kamlesh Jain.

Jain has been explicitly instructed to ignore a player's stature or seniority and strictly flag any fitness deficiency. The team management raised serious concerns over:

Questionable mobility on the field.

A noticeable rise in slow fielders.

Senior batters struggling to maintain intensity while running between the wickets during longer innings.

Poor Communication Traps Test Regulars

The transition to new fitness parameters suffered from severe communication breakdowns. Regular Test players, including fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, were caught unprepared when subjected to sudden fitness assessments at the CoE prior to departing for the Sri Lanka tour. Contracted players and non-Test regulars are only now receiving formal handbooks outlining these mandatory baseline targets.

High-Profile Cases: Harshit Rana And Jasprit Bumrah

The CoE's recent management faced scrutiny over two notable player cases:

Jasprit Bumrah: The CoE failed to get Bumrah match-ready despite initial assurances to selectors and management that he would be fit for the opening Test in Sri Lanka on August 15.

Harshit Rana: Sent back to the CoE after the third T20I in England due to severe cramping, Rana was flagged by team management as being 4 kg overweight. Having been cleared for the UK tour at 97 kg, he was instructed to drop below a strict 96 kg cap. Now down to 94 kg, he awaits final clearance.

Shift From Injury Prevention To Player Burnout

Under previous management, India successfully navigated three consecutive ICC events the 2023 ODI World Cup, 2024 T20 World Cup, and 2025 Champions Trophy with minimal injuries (aside from Hardik Pandya's ankle twist) due to workload monitoring and customized injury-prevention protocols. Yo-Yo tests were conducted sparingly (every six months or post-injury). However, current practices have drifted toward aggressive, repetitive testing forcing players through frequent 2K, Bronco, and Yo-Yo tests simultaneously leading to extreme fatigue and burnout rather than sustainable fitness.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the new mandatory benchmarks for fitness tests?

For the Bronco test, players must complete it within 5.15 to 5.20 minutes. The 2K running test has a mandatory threshold of 9 to 10 minutes.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 06 Aug 2026 10:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
BCCI Indian Cricket Team Harshit Rana Nitish Kumar Reddy Bronco Test Centre Of Excellence (CoE) 2K TEST
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