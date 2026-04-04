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HomeSportsCricketBCCI's Special Plan For Test Cricket: Sri Lanka Tour, VVS Laxman Takes Key Role

BCCI's Special Plan For Test Cricket: Sri Lanka Tour, VVS Laxman Takes Key Role

India’s Under-19 and Under-25 teams are set to tour Sri Lanka to play a series of Test matches.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 04 Apr 2026 10:34 PM (IST)

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is making a concerted effort to strengthen the future of Test cricket. Reports indicate that the board has formulated a special plan aimed at revitalizing the red-ball format, with key decisions regarding India’s Under-19 and Under-25 teams also expected.

VVS Laxman, Director of the Centre of Excellence, along with his team, will focus on nurturing talent specifically for Test cricket.

India’s Under-19 and Under-25 sides are reportedly scheduled to tour Sri Lanka for a series of Test matches. The Under-19 team, led by Ayush Mhatre, recently claimed the Under-19 World Cup title, and young stars like Vaibhav Suryavanshi are expected to feature prominently during this series.

Intra-COE Tournament to Groom Test Talent

Following the conclusion of IPL 2026, BCCI’s Centre of Excellence plans to host an intra-COE tournament in June and July, featuring four-day matches designed to prepare players for the rigors of Test cricket. This initiative aims to identify and develop future Indian Test stars.

A total of 64 players under the age of 25 are expected to participate, with VVS Laxman playing a central role in scouting talent. National selectors and coaches have also been directed to prioritize grooming young players capable of thriving in the longest format.

This initiative comes at a crucial time, as the Indian Test team has struggled in recent series, winning only once in their last five outings. Currently, Team India sits sixth on the World Test Championship (WTC) points table, making their path to the final particularly challenging.

Under Gautam Gambhir’s tenure since July 2024, India’s Test performance has been historically inconsistent. While achieving white-ball glory, the Test side suffered a rare 0-3 home whitewash against New Zealand and another series loss to South Africa. With only 7 wins in 19 Tests, India's home dominance has significantly faltered.

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About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 04 Apr 2026 10:34 PM (IST)
Tags :
Test Cricket BCCI VVS Laxman India Sri Lanka Tour
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