BCCI Secretary Saikia Breaks Silence On Asia Cup Trophy Drama

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI secretary Saikia dismissed trophy row, praised team's performance.

India declined receiving recent Asia Cup trophies from ACC President.

BCCI expects both disputed men's and women's Asia Cup trophies to eventually arrive.

Asia Cup Trophy Row: The controversy surrounding the Asia Cup trophies has continued to simmer, but BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia has made it clear that the board does not want to dwell on the presentation episode involving Asian Cricket Council president Mohsin Naqvi. Speaking to PTI, Saikia declined to discuss the decision taken during the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup final, instead turning the focus towards India’s strong run across recent international tournaments.

"I do not want to make any comment on anything regarding this. I am only concerned about the performance of our team, and the whole country is rejoicing in the performance of our women's team, defeating all our opponents both within and beyond Asia in recent times."

BCCI Turns Focus To India’s Results

Saikia highlighted a string of notable victories by the Indian women’s side while explaining why he preferred not to comment on the trophy presentation issue.

"If you look at last year's performance in the ICC Women's World Cup, India defeated Australia in the semi-final with a superb performance, and then won handsomely against South Africa in the final."

"More recently, they defeated England at Lord's. In Dubai, they defeated Pakistan and thereafter, India won very convincingly against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup in Dubai."

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The comments come after India chose not to take part in the trophy presentation under the arrangement proposed for the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup final.

Naqvi, who along with ACC chief, also heads PCB and is Pakistan's Interior Minister, presented the runners-up medals and cheque to Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu before the ceremony ended.

Asia Cup Trophy Row Still Unresolved

The issue is not entirely new. India’s men’s team followed a similar path after winning the 2025 Men’s Asia Cup final in Dubai, declining to receive the trophy from Naqvi.

The BCCI has maintained that both the 2025 Men’s Asia Cup trophy and the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup trophy will ultimately be handed over to the board and sent to its Mumbai headquarters.

"Asia Cup trophies… we hope it will come one day. I will not give you a timeline, but I can assure you that both the trophies will come up and land in this BCCI head office,"

However, there is still no publicly confirmed date or formal process for the handover.