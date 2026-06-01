BCCI Secretary Makes Big Promise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi After Record-Breaking IPL 2026 Run

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BCCI Secretary praised Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's exceptional IPL season.

Sooryavanshi, 15, led IPL 2026 with 776 runs.

BCCI pledged full support for his cricket development.

BCCI On Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: IPL 2026 may have ended with Royal Challengers Bengaluru celebrating back-to-back titles, but one of the tournament's biggest talking points remained the rise of teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Following RCB's five-wicket victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the final in Ahmedabad, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia congratulated the champions while also taking time to acknowledge the extraordinary impact made by the 15-year-old batter during the season. Saikia's comments quickly attracted attention, particularly because of his strong endorsement of Sooryavanshi's future.

BCCI Secretary Backs Sooryavanshi's Future

#WATCH | Ahmedabad, Gujarat: On the Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeating the Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in the Indian Premier League, BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia says, "It was a wonderful season... I hope all the fans have a lovely time during this IPL, and congratulations to… pic.twitter.com/XQwREerg7M May 31, 2026

Speaking to reporters after the IPL 2026 final, Saikia praised the youngster's performances and assured fans that the BCCI would support his development in the years ahead.

"It was a wonderful season, I hope all the fans had a lovely time during this IPL, and congratulations to RCB for winning the tournament consecutively twice. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a wonderful player coming up, and he has a bright future. BCCI will do everything to get him to the highest level of cricket."

The statement has generated considerable excitement among fans, many of whom believe Sooryavanshi could become one of the next major stars of Indian cricket.

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A Season to Remember For The Teenage Sensation

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi enjoyed a breakthrough campaign that firmly established him as one of the brightest young talents in the competition. Across 16 matches, the left-handed batter amassed an impressive 776 runs, finishing as the tournament's leading run-scorer.

His remarkable consistency throughout the season earned him several individual honours, including the prestigious Orange Cap awarded to the batter with the most runs in the tournament. He also broke Chris Gayle's record of hitting the most sixes in an IPL season, hitting 72 maximums this year.

What makes the achievement even more remarkable is his age. At just 15 years old, Sooryavanshi was competing against some of the world's best cricketers and consistently delivered match-winning performances.

IPL 2026 season was only the second of his professional T20 career, highlighting the speed at which he has risen through the ranks.

Although he has already tasted success with India at the Under-19 level and was part of the country's U19 World Cup-winning squad, he is yet to make his debut for the senior national team.