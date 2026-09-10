BCCI Set To Sack Senior Member Of Team India After Management Raised Injury Concerns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Sundar, Chakravarthy, Thakur, Samson underwent specific bowling, batting drills.

Senior physio Kamlesh Jain is leaving amid player injury concerns.

Bowling coach Morne Morkel absent for work visa renewal, will return.

India's preparations for the Afghanistan T20I series continued with a busy training session, but developments away from the nets have also drawn attention. Senior physio Kamlesh Jain is reportedly set to leave the BCCI setup amid concerns over India's injury problems, while bowling coach Morne Morkel was absent from the session due to a work visa issue.

The Indian team is preparing for the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, with the first game scheduled in Delhi on September 13.

Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy Put Through Bowling Drills

Washington Sundar and Varun Chakravarthy spent significant time working on single-wicket bowling drills during the training session, with head coach Gautam Gambhir and spin-bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule keeping a close watch.

Washington was reportedly comfortable when bowling at the centre nets on the main ground. However, he struggled for rhythm when facing net batters selected from age-group and Delhi Premier League teams.

The all-rounder appeared short of his usual fluency with the bat, while the session also included Yash Thakur, who has replaced Harshit Rana in the Afghanistan and Asian Games squads. Thakur worked on his spot-bowling skills.

At the Feroz Shah Kotla B nets, Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma faced Axar Patel and Ravi Bishnoi in turns.

Abhishek appeared the more fluent of the two during the 45-minute session, taking on the spinners and Delhi off-spinner Hrithik Shokeen with an attacking approach.

BCCI Set To Remove Physio Kamlesh Jain

The bigger development came away from the training drills, with senior Team India physio Kamlesh Jain reportedly nearing the end of his stint with the national side.

According to a BCCI source quoted by PTI, Jain is currently serving his notice period. The source also said that the physio and strength-and-conditioning coaches travelling with the Asian Games squad will be part of the team for the Afghanistan series.

The reported decision comes against the backdrop of a series of injuries that have disrupted India's planning over the past several months.

Jain has reportedly been under scrutiny as the national selectors and coaching staff have become increasingly concerned by the number of player injuries.

Why Was Morne Morkel Missing From Training?

India's pace bowling coach Morne Morkel was another notable absentee from the session.

A BCCI source told PTI that Morkel had returned to South Africa because his work visa had expired and required renewal.

"Morne's work visa had expired. He had to go back to South Africa for renewal of his work visa. We are expecting his arrival in the next few days," the source said.

Morkel is therefore expected to rejoin the Indian team shortly, meaning his absence is related to documentation rather than a change in his role with the coaching staff.

India's immediate focus remains on the Afghanistan T20Is, but the developments surrounding the support staff add another layer to the team's preparations ahead of a busy international schedule.