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English NewsSportsCricketBCCI Rule That Kept Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of India U-19 Squad

BCCI Rule That Kept Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of India U-19 Squad

A crucial BCCI selection policy has kept Vaibhav Sooryavanshi out of India U-19 squad despite his outstanding performances and recent appearances for India's senior team.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 09:32 AM (IST)

The announcement of India’s 15-member Under-19 squad for the home series against Australia raised eyebrows among cricket fans following the omission of 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Despite his remarkable form and recent senior international caps, a key BCCI selection policy explains his absence from the roster.

Single-World Cup BCCI Rule

Policy Mandate: Under a rule instituted by the BCCI in 2016 (under Rahul Dravid's recommendation as youth coach), players are limited to participating in only one ICC U-19 World Cup in their career, regardless of whether they remain age-eligible for subsequent editions.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Case: Having already featured in and won the 2026 U-19 World Cup (where he scored a match-winning 175 in the final against England), Sooryavanshi is officially ineligible to be part of the next U-19 World Cup cycle.

Focus on Fresh Talent: Because the series against Australia marks the beginning of a fresh World Cup cycle, selectors prioritised developing players who are eligible for the upcoming tournament.

Historical Precedents & Current Trajectory

Players Affected by Rule

Washington Sundar missed the 2018 U-19 World Cup despite featuring in the 2016 edition.

Players Who Featured in Multiple U-19 World Cups Before the Rule

Sarfaraz Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Vijay Zol, Ricky Bhui

Senior & Domestic Commitments

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already moved into senior-level cricket.

He has represented India in T20Is.

He has also played for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

Instead of a setback, the omission reflects the board's structural path to advance Vaibhav Sooryavanshi permanently into senior international and red-ball domestic fixtures.

India U19 One-Day squad: Lakshya Raichandani (captain), Yashbardhan Chauhan (vice-captain), Rajat Baghel, Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid, V Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel.

India U19 Multi-Day squad: Yashbardhan Chauhan (captain), Lakshya Raichandani (vice-captain), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna, Abhipray Biswas, Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 28 Aug 2026 09:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
India U19 Team Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Vaibhav Sooryavanshi News
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