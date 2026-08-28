BCCI Rule That Kept Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Out Of India U-19 Squad

The announcement of India’s 15-member Under-19 squad for the home series against Australia raised eyebrows among cricket fans following the omission of 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Despite his remarkable form and recent senior international caps, a key BCCI selection policy explains his absence from the roster.

Single-World Cup BCCI Rule

Policy Mandate: Under a rule instituted by the BCCI in 2016 (under Rahul Dravid's recommendation as youth coach), players are limited to participating in only one ICC U-19 World Cup in their career, regardless of whether they remain age-eligible for subsequent editions.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Case: Having already featured in and won the 2026 U-19 World Cup (where he scored a match-winning 175 in the final against England), Sooryavanshi is officially ineligible to be part of the next U-19 World Cup cycle.

Focus on Fresh Talent: Because the series against Australia marks the beginning of a fresh World Cup cycle, selectors prioritised developing players who are eligible for the upcoming tournament.

Historical Precedents & Current Trajectory

Players Affected by Rule

Washington Sundar missed the 2018 U-19 World Cup despite featuring in the 2016 edition.

Players Who Featured in Multiple U-19 World Cups Before the Rule

Sarfaraz Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Vijay Zol, Ricky Bhui

Senior & Domestic Commitments

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has already moved into senior-level cricket.

He has represented India in T20Is.

He has also played for East Zone in the Duleep Trophy.

Instead of a setback, the omission reflects the board's structural path to advance Vaibhav Sooryavanshi permanently into senior international and red-ball domestic fixtures.

India U19 One-Day squad: Lakshya Raichandani (captain), Yashbardhan Chauhan (vice-captain), Rajat Baghel, Aaryavir Sehwag, VK Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid, V Yashveer, Rohit Yadav, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel.

India U19 Multi-Day squad: Yashbardhan Chauhan (captain), Lakshya Raichandani (vice-captain), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna, Abhipray Biswas, Rohit Yadav, Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav.