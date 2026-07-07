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English NewsSportsCricketDropped Or Rested? BCCI Reveals Why Sanju Samson Missed Zimbabwe Tour Squad

Dropped Or Rested? BCCI Reveals Why Sanju Samson Missed Zimbabwe Tour Squad

BCCI on Monday (July 6) announced a 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 07 Jul 2026 02:46 PM (IST)

Speculation over Sanju Samson's omission from India's T20I squad for the upcoming Zimbabwe tour sparked debate among fans, with many wondering whether the wicketkeeper-batter had been dropped. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has clarified that Samson has been rested as part of workload management ahead of a busy international calendar and the Asian Games.

BCCI clarifies Sanju Samson's omission

BCCI on Monday (July 6) announced a 15-member squad for the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. While Prabhsimran Singh, Abhishek Sharma, and 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi were named among the opening options, Samson's absence immediately drew attention.

Addressing the speculation, a senior BCCI official told PTI that the decision was purely strategic. According to report, Samson was unlikely to feature in the playing XI during the Zimbabwe series, making it more beneficial to rest the experienced batter and hand opportunities to younger players.

Focus shifts to Asian Games

BCCI official also confirmed that Samson remains part of India's plans for the Asian Games in September.

"Why is there so much surprise over Sanju being rested for the Zimbabwe tour? Those questioning this decision should know that Sanju is part of the Indian squad for the Asian Games. Since he was unlikely to get a chance during the Zimbabwe tour, there was no point in taking him along. He is a senior player," the source said.

Recent struggles fuelled speculation

Questions over Sanju Samson's exclusion were amplified by his recent run of low scores. During the Ireland series, he managed scores of 0 and 5 before being dismissed for just 1 in the opening T20I against England. Following three successive failures, he was left out of the playing XI for the second T20I, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi making his debut.

World Cup hero remains in India's plans

Despite his recent dip in form, Samson enjoyed a memorable 2026 T20 World Cup campaign. He played a key role in India's title-winning run with unbeaten knocks of 97, 89, and 89 in the knockout stage, earning the Player of the Tournament award.

He also had an impressive IPL 2026 season, scoring 477 runs in 14 matches. While his performances against Ireland and England raised concerns, the BCCI has made it clear that his absence from the Zimbabwe tour is a planned rest rather than a reflection of his form or standing within the national team.

Before You Go

Sports Shock: Five-time champions Brazil knocked out in Round of 32.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 Jul 2026 02:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
India Vs Zimbabwe BCCI SANJU SAMSON India Tour Zimbabwe
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