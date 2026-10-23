BCCI Reveals Why Ishan Kishan Is Ruled Out Of IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ishan Kishan sidelined from second T20I due to hamstring injury.

BCCI confirmed injury; medical team monitoring his current condition.

His availability for remaining series matches remains uncertain.

India leads T20I series 1-0; looks to extend.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: India will be without Ishan Kishan for the second T20I against New Zealand after the wicketkeeper-batter picked up a hamstring injury during the series opener. The BCCI confirmed his absence on Friday, adding that its medical team is monitoring his condition.

The setback comes just days into India's five-match T20I series, with the team looking to build on its opening victory. Kishan sustained a minor injury to his right hamstring during the first match and has now been ruled out of Saturday's contest.

BCCI Provides Update On Ishan Kishan's Injury

The BCCI announced the development through its official account, confirming that Kishan would miss the second T20I because of the injury. The board described the issue as a minor right hamstring injury and said the medical team was keeping track of his recovery.

The update did not confirm whether Kishan would be available for the remaining matches of the series. His participation in the third T20I will depend on his recovery and any further assessment by the medical staff.

Kishan had a brief outing with the bat in the opening game, scoring one run off three deliveries. His dismissal did little to affect India's chase, but his absence removes another option from the team's batting and wicketkeeping resources for the next match.

India Look To Extend Lead Against New Zealand

India head into the second T20I after chasing down New Zealand's 225/4 in a thrilling finish to the series opener. The hosts reached 230/6 in 19.4 overs to secure a four-wicket win and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match contest.

The teams are scheduled to meet again on Saturday, October 24, at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. With the opening match producing more than 450 runs, the second encounter could once again offer a demanding test for both bowling attacks.

India will aim to maintain their momentum, while the team management will also have to account for Kishan's absence. The immediate focus will be on the wicketkeeper-batter's recovery, with his availability for the later fixtures still unclear.