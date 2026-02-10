BCCI Rejects Team India's Plea: Why Players Can’t Stay With Families During T20 WC 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

In a firm move to prioritize T20 WC 2026 preparation, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has denied Suryakumar Yadav-led squad's permission to stay with their families during 2026 T20 World Cup, Indian Express reported.

Despite the tournament being held on home soil, BCCI is strictly enforcing a disciplinary policy introduced in January 2025 to ensure total concentration during ICC events.

Why BCCI Said No

BCCI's refusal stems from a broader cultural shift aimed at eliminating distractions. According to the report, the decision was influenced by observations during 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, where some players allegedly skipped tactical meetings and planning sessions due to personal commitments.

To prevent a repeat, BCCI is mandating a "team-first" atmosphere. While the board allows families on longer tours (45+ days), T20 World Cup 2026 schedule does not meet the necessary duration for extended family stays under the current framework.

The New Rulebook

BCCI has outlined a rigorous set of guidelines that every player must follow throughout T20 World Cup 2026 tournament:

Family Duration: Families are only permitted for a maximum of two weeks on tours lasting 45 days or more. For shorter stints, the limit is just one week.

Separate Living: Wives, fiancées, and children are not allowed to stay in the same hotel rooms as the players.

Travel Mandate: Every player must travel in the team bus. Private vehicles and separate travel arrangements, even for local home games, are strictly prohibited.

Personal Staff Restrictions: Individual managers, agents, and private chefs are barred from the team hotel and must stay in separate facilities.

Financial Liability: Any additional expenses incurred for family travel outside the approved window must be paid for by the player personally.

Focus on Defense

With India kicking off their campaign with a victory against the USA, BCCI is leaving no stone unturned to defend the title. By enforcing these "lockdown" measures, the board hopes to foster greater cohesion and unity within the dressing room, ensuring that the focus remains entirely on lifting the trophy once again.