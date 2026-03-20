BCCI Refutes Claims Of Ajit Agarkar's Tenure Extension Request Ahead Of ODI World Cup 2027

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The Board of Control for Cricket in India has dismissed reports suggesting that chief selector Ajit Agarkar requested a contract extension until the 2027 ODI World Cup. A senior official confirmed to PTI that no such discussion has taken place, noting that the former India pacer does not need to formally seek a renewal at this stage. Agarkar, who took over the role in 2023, has overseen a remarkably successful period for the national side, including victories in the 2024 T20 World Cup, the 2025 Champions Trophy, and the 2026 T20 World Cup.

Contractual Clarity and Selection Timeline

The current selection panel operates as a sub-committee of the BCCI, with contracts typically reviewed on a periodic basis. The board remains focused on the existing structure as the cricket calendar intensifies.

"Ajit's contract ends in September, and after that, the BCCI secretary and Ajit will have to decide whether he will continue until next year's ODI World Cup. A senior selector can continue up to four years as per the constitution, and he doesn't need to seek an extension," a senior BCCI official told PTI.

Scouting Strategy for IPL 2026

While the administrative future of the panel is clarified, the selection committee is already preparing for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Namibia. A shortlist of approximately 20 probables has been earmarked, and the five-member panel—consisting of Agarkar, SS Das, RP Singh, Ajay Ratra, and Pragyan Ojha—will monitor these players during the upcoming IPL season.

Starting 28 March, the selectors will be stationed at various bases. Agarkar will oversee matches in Mumbai, while Das handles Kolkata, and Singh and Ratra cover the National Capital Region. Ojha is expected to track fixtures in Bengaluru and Hyderabad. The objective is to ensure physical scouting for at least five matches per week.

Focus on Established Core Over Breakout Stars

The BCCI source further indicated to PTI that this season's IPL scouting will prioritise the fitness and form of known 50-over specialists rather than searching for new breakout performers. The radar is firmly fixed on the 2027 cycle, with little immediate consideration for the 2028 T20 World Cup or the Olympics.

With Harshit Rana facing a lengthy recovery period, the pace bowling core remains the primary focus. The selectors will closely monitor Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Arshdeep Singh, alongside all-rounder Hardik Pandya. The board official emphasised that "the core 50-over specialists are all known," suggesting that only consistent performance and physical readiness will determine the final squad composition for the upcoming global tournament.