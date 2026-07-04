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English NewsSportsCricketBCCI Reacts To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Debut Talks

BCCI Reacts To Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India Debut Talks

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla confirmed that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is highly rated within the system but stressed that selection decisions rest with the captain and coach.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 04 Jul 2026 03:42 PM (IST)

Questions continue to grow over when 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will make his debut for Team India, with calls for his inclusion in the playing XI intensifying amid Sanju Samson’s recent struggles with the bat. While criticism has mounted against the team management, captain, and coaching staff, BCCI has now issued its first official response on the matter.

Since arriving on the UK tour, Sanju Samson has managed just six runs across three innings. Despite his poor run of form, the team management has continued to back regular opener Abhishek Sharma and Samson at the top of the order.

Also Read | Axar Patel Eyes MS Dhoni's Record Ahead Of India-England T20I Match

Bowling coach Morne Morkel recently addressed the growing debate, stating that Sooryavanshi will get his opportunity at the right time and emphasizing the importance of backing players during lean patches.

Adding to the discussion, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, as quoted by Times Now, confirmed that Sooryavanshi is highly rated within the system but stressed that selection decisions rest with the captain and coach.

“We have also observed that he is a highly talented player and has proven his mettle in the IPL. I have heard some of the criticism directed at the team management, but I want to make one thing clear: the final decision rests with the coach and the captain. He will certainly get a chance to make his debut when they deem the situation appropriate,” Shukla said.

The youngster has already drawn support from several former greats, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, both of whom have publicly suggested that he deserves a place in the playing XI.

However, the team management has so far stuck with its preferred combination. Samson’s position, in particular, remains under scrutiny as his recent form has failed to justify selection, putting added pressure on upcoming matches to deliver strong performances.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi expected to make his Team India debut?

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla stated that Sooryavanshi is highly rated and will get a chance when the captain and coach deem the situation appropriate.

Why has the call for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's inclusion intensified?

The calls for his inclusion have intensified amid Sanju Samson's recent struggles with the bat, scoring just six runs across three innings on the UK tour.

Who makes the final selection decisions for Team India?

BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla clarified that while Sooryavanshi is talented, the final selection decisions rest with the team's coach and captain.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 04 Jul 2026 03:40 PM (IST)
Tags :
IND VS ENG 2nd T20I BCCI INDIA VS ENGLAND Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
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